Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico high school football: How to follow Week 5 scores

By Stephen Wagner, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago

LAS CRUCES -- The Las Cruces Sun-News has you covered for this week's high school football action.

Sports reporter Stephen Wagner ( @stephenwag22 ) and photographer Meg Potter ( @megpotterphoto ) will return to the Field of Dreams Thursday and Friday nights at 7 p.m. for this week's games between Organ Mountain and Gadsden and Las Cruces and Mayfield. Organ Mountain plays Thursday, and the Las Cruces-Mayfield game will be played Friday.

Centennial is on bye this week.

Live scores: 2022 New Mexico high school football scoreboard

Be sure to check back to the Sun-News Sports section at lcsun-news.com and social media throughout the evening for scores from across the state.

More: Organ Mountain continues to 'play for Abe.' Here's the latest

More: Who won the Week 4 Prep Football Hero Poll?

More: Las Cruces High is still winless. Here's why you shouldn't worry

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico high school football: How to follow Week 5 scores

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

