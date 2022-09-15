Read full article on original website
Iowa Secretary of State working to inform voters ahead of general elections
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa’s 2022 general elections are set to take place on November 8. With the deadline nearing, Iowa’s Secretary of State Paul Pate is teaming up with the bipartisan Auditors Advisory Group to fight against false claims regarding elections in the state. Their focus is...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Iowa Democrats express optimism at Polk County Steak Fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Steak Fry acts as an unofficial gauge for how Iowa’s Democratic Party is doing every year. This year, political candidates at the Steak Fry have hope that Democrats will perform well in the upcoming midterm elections. Hundreds of likely voters flocked to Water Works Park to hear from […]
Storms still possible in parts of Iowa tonight
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Tornado Watch has been issued until midnight for 26 counties central and southeast Iowa:. Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Boone, Clark, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Guthrie, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Tama, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne. Weather Outlook:. Severe storms...
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Ongoing transparency problems in Iowa's GOP-controlled government
Doris J. Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House and former Iowa Board of Parole Chair, Vice-Chair and Executive Director. When former Republican Governor Terry Branstad signed executive order 85 in March 2014, he stated, “transparency provides Iowans the necessary access to information to hold our government accountable and our Open Records Act is essential to ensuring openness," adding, "Our administration has maintained a steadfast commitment to a transparent government.”
Iowa ranks embarrassingly low in Religious Liberty score after six years of full GOP control
For six years Republicans have had total control of government in the state of Iowa. The Iowa House? Check. The Iowa Senate? Check. The Governor? Check. Yet Republicans in Iowa have failed to pass a Religious Freedom & Restoration Act. They’ve failed to protect the religious liberty of Iowans.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
Iowa secretary of state candidates disagree on how to handle voting restrictions, election deniers
Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic challenger Joel Miller disagreed during a Friday taping of Iowa Press on how vocal Iowa’s top election official should be in the lawmaking process and in pushing back on false election claims from prominent politicians. Pate is running for a fourth...
The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa
The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
Drastic changes coming to Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident
Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
Why Is Your Speedometer Twice As High As Iowa’s Speed Limit?
Most speedometers on Iowa cars can max out at 160 mph and yet, the interstate speed limit is 75. Why is that number more than double the legal limit if you're going to get in trouble (and worse) for going that fast?. According to CNN, there was a rule implemented...
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bed Bath and Beyond has released a list of some of the stores it plans to close. The list includes the company’s Waterloo and Dubuque stores, two of the four stores that are expected to close in eastern Iowa. Last month, the company announced...
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Iowa Corn Growers Association endorses candidates for state and federal office
The Iowa Corn Growers Association made endorsements in several elections this week, endorsing mostly Republicans running for statewide and federal office. Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, and incumbent U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, all Republicans, announced endorsements from the organization that represents Iowa’s corn farmers. Iowa’s Republican Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig also announced the group’s endorsement.
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Iowa
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Iowa Woman Shoots Father of Her Child, With Baby Just Feet Away
Domestic violence is one awful thing -- committing the crime and letting it escalate in front of children, let alone an infant, is another. That type of trauma can, and likely will, last a lifetime for children involved in situations like this. It's even more shocking when situations as such...
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
N'West Iowa colleges set enrollment records
REGIONAL—It’s not graduation time yet, but all three of N’West Iowa’s higher-education establishments have reason to toss mortarboards in the air in celebration. Dordt University in Sioux Center, Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon each have recorded their highest-ever fall enrollment numbers.
In new ad, Bird says she’ll give President Biden what he deserves
DES MOINES – On Wednesday, Brenna Bird announced her first television ad, titled “Give ‘Em The Bird,” in the Iowa Attorney General’s race. The ad focuses on Bird’s record as a county prosecutor and how she will take on the Biden administration to protect Iowans’ freedoms.
