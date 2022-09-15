Read full article on original website
WLUC
Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum open for one more week
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum celebrated the end of another season with its annual craft fair. Thirty-three vendors sold anything from handmade crafts to baked goods. It started in 2020 with the Chamber of Commerce but now the museum organizes the event by itself. “We are...
WLUC
Warm stretch just before fall
Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”. Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
WLUC
Marquette Fringe to hold 2nd annual Fall Phantasm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe will hold its second Fall Phantasm next month at Lakenenland Sculpture Park. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 11 p.m. This year’s theme will be the “Festival of Myth and Fire.”. Marquette Fringe invites the community...
WLUC
Brookridge Heights celebrates National Assisted Living Week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Assisted Living Week. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support has been celebrating its staff and residents since Monday. The assisted living home held a cookoff, a singalong and outings this week. On Friday, Brookridge Heights invited residents to happy hour to...
WLUC
Hayes Corn Maze opening this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of fall is here, the Hayes Corn Maze is set to open to the public. On Friday, final preparations were underway at the 200-acre farm that features the corn maze, pedal racers, a rope maze, hay rides and more. The sponsor and theme...
WLUC
Parade of Nations celebrates diversity in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the years Michigan Teach has attracted a lot of international students. To celebrate diversity, the community hosted an annual parade Saturday. Parade of Nations Coordinator Cyndy Lysne said this event started years ago. “This event actually started back in 1990 when it was the first...
WLUC
MTU ROTC to host annual 5K run Oct. 1
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) is hosting the annual POW/MIA Memorial Run on Oct. 1. The Arnold Air Society’s Technical Sergeant Robert E. Lamotte Squadron is putting on the event. Students, community members and anyone else who would like to...
WLUC
United Sportsmen Inc. hosts gun and knife show in Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. Over 60 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Admission was $5.
WLUC
Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates volunteers with appreciation lunch
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit celebrated its volunteers Friday. The Salvation Army of Marquette County threw a Volunteer Appreciation Lunch. Everyone who volunteered this year was invited to the Presque Isle Pavilion for Border Grill and desserts. There was also live music and a brief program to thank volunteers and update them on the organization’s plans for the future.
WLUC
Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”
WLUC
League of Women Voters getting youth ‘hooked on voting’ in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The League of Women Voters is trying to get youth “hooked on voting” with a fishing themed event. The group was at the Peter White Public Library. Kids were encouraged to vote in their own elections - voting on what they think Michigan’s state...
WLUC
Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations. Now, they are both located in one facility, called “The Maxx.”...
WLUC
Iron Mountain VA Medical Center celebrates POW/MIA Recognition Day
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center staff members held a parade outside the Community Living Center (CLC) to cheer on and thank their Veterans for their service in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day. The parade included special recognition for one of the few remaining POW...
WLUC
Marquette’s New Age Tattoo raises money for suicide prevention
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette area residents were lined up outside of New Age Tattoo in Marquette on Friday. The tattoo studio held a benefit, offering discounted prices on semi-colon tattoos to raise awareness for mental health. All proceeds from the event will go to the MQT County Suicide Prevention Alliance.
WLUC
Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis
WLUC
Houghton County Board of commissioners passes revises Canal View proposal
WLUC
Wildcats Fall 1-0 against Purdue Northwest after Late Goal
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After scoreless play throughout most of the match, the Purdue Northwest University Pride scored in the 84th minute for a 1-0 victory over the NMU men’s soccer team on Friday. NMU is now 3-3-1 and 2-1 in the GLIAC. After a scoreless first half, the...
WLUC
Women's Wildcat soccer takes down the Cardinals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team continued their hot start to the season, claiming a 4-1 victory over Saginaw Valley State on Sunday. NMU improves to 7-0-1 this season with a 4-0 GLIAC record. The Green and Gold jumped in front early off the...
WLUC
NMU Scores Minutes Apart in Second Half for 3-1 Over FSU
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pair of second-half goals minutes apart propelled the Wildcats women’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Ferris State on Friday. NMU is now 6-0-1 on the season while holding a perfect 3-0 GLIAC mark. Justina L’Espernace scored as the fans were still settling...
WLUC
Wildcat Volleyball Continues Their Win Streak, takes down Lake Superior State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Women’s Volleyball team hit the court against Upper Peninsula rivals Lake Superior State University this evening at the Vandament Arena. The ‘Cats played an intense five sets ending in a Wildcat Win, extending their season record to 10-1. The Wildcats started the game with a head-turner of a rally, keeping everything in play that the Lakers sent them. The Lauren Van Remortel and Jacqueline Smith duo came out hot again today, setting up Smith for the first kill of the game. As the score became tied at five a piece, the Lakers took a swing at what looked like a picture-perfect kill, but they were no match for Meghan Meyer and Rayne Thompson as they blocked the kill with no hesitation, taking the lead by one.
