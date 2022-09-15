ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MI

WLUC

Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum open for one more week

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum celebrated the end of another season with its annual craft fair. Thirty-three vendors sold anything from handmade crafts to baked goods. It started in 2020 with the Chamber of Commerce but now the museum organizes the event by itself. “We are...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Warm stretch just before fall

Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”. Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette Fringe to hold 2nd annual Fall Phantasm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe will hold its second Fall Phantasm next month at Lakenenland Sculpture Park. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 11 p.m. This year’s theme will be the “Festival of Myth and Fire.”. Marquette Fringe invites the community...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Brookridge Heights celebrates National Assisted Living Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Assisted Living Week. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support has been celebrating its staff and residents since Monday. The assisted living home held a cookoff, a singalong and outings this week. On Friday, Brookridge Heights invited residents to happy hour to...
MARQUETTE, MI
Republic, MI
WLUC

Hayes Corn Maze opening this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of fall is here, the Hayes Corn Maze is set to open to the public. On Friday, final preparations were underway at the 200-acre farm that features the corn maze, pedal racers, a rope maze, hay rides and more. The sponsor and theme...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Parade of Nations celebrates diversity in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the years Michigan Teach has attracted a lot of international students. To celebrate diversity, the community hosted an annual parade Saturday. Parade of Nations Coordinator Cyndy Lysne said this event started years ago. “This event actually started back in 1990 when it was the first...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

MTU ROTC to host annual 5K run Oct. 1

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) is hosting the annual POW/MIA Memorial Run on Oct. 1. The Arnold Air Society’s Technical Sergeant Robert E. Lamotte Squadron is putting on the event. Students, community members and anyone else who would like to...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

United Sportsmen Inc. hosts gun and knife show in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. Over 60 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Admission was $5.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates volunteers with appreciation lunch

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit celebrated its volunteers Friday. The Salvation Army of Marquette County threw a Volunteer Appreciation Lunch. Everyone who volunteered this year was invited to the Presque Isle Pavilion for Border Grill and desserts. There was also live music and a brief program to thank volunteers and update them on the organization’s plans for the future.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center celebrates POW/MIA Recognition Day

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center staff members held a parade outside the Community Living Center (CLC) to cheer on and thank their Veterans for their service in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day. The parade included special recognition for one of the few remaining POW...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s New Age Tattoo raises money for suicide prevention

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette area residents were lined up outside of New Age Tattoo in Marquette on Friday. The tattoo studio held a benefit, offering discounted prices on semi-colon tattoos to raise awareness for mental health. All proceeds from the event will go to the MQT County Suicide Prevention Alliance.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis

MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Wildcats Fall 1-0 against Purdue Northwest after Late Goal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After scoreless play throughout most of the match, the Purdue Northwest University Pride scored in the 84th minute for a 1-0 victory over the NMU men’s soccer team on Friday. NMU is now 3-3-1 and 2-1 in the GLIAC. After a scoreless first half, the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Women's Wildcat soccer takes down the Cardinals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team continued their hot start to the season, claiming a 4-1 victory over Saginaw Valley State on Sunday. NMU improves to 7-0-1 this season with a 4-0 GLIAC record. The Green and Gold jumped in front early off the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU Scores Minutes Apart in Second Half for 3-1 Over FSU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pair of second-half goals minutes apart propelled the Wildcats women’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Ferris State on Friday. NMU is now 6-0-1 on the season while holding a perfect 3-0 GLIAC mark. Justina L’Espernace scored as the fans were still settling...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Wildcat Volleyball Continues Their Win Streak, takes down Lake Superior State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Women’s Volleyball team hit the court against Upper Peninsula rivals Lake Superior State University this evening at the Vandament Arena. The ‘Cats played an intense five sets ending in a Wildcat Win, extending their season record to 10-1. The Wildcats started the game with a head-turner of a rally, keeping everything in play that the Lakers sent them. The Lauren Van Remortel and Jacqueline Smith duo came out hot again today, setting up Smith for the first kill of the game. As the score became tied at five a piece, the Lakers took a swing at what looked like a picture-perfect kill, but they were no match for Meghan Meyer and Rayne Thompson as they blocked the kill with no hesitation, taking the lead by one.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI

