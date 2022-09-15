ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Times News

I-80 bridge in Carbon to be replaced

A bridge along Interstate 80 in Carbon County that was originally part of a tolling plan is slated to be replaced next year. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released its plans for the I-80 bridge replacement project, which will take 2-3 years to complete at a cost estimated between $60 to $75 million.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehigh Gap Nature Center Migration Festival

The Lehigh Gap Nature Center in Slatington held their 21st Annual Migration Festival Saturday at the center. People of all ages had the opportunity to go on Bird Walks, an Insect Safari and Monarch Butterfly Tagging, a Native Garden Walk, a Live Bird Presentation, and an Autumn Migration Nature Walk.
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Mahoning Valley fire company holds celebration

The 17th annual Celebration of Community held Saturday on the grounds of Mahoning Valley Fire Company had some ancillary purposes. Mahoning Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jay Michalik said the main reason was to say thank you to the Mahoning Valley community for its support. Michalik said it also:. • Served...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County receives 140 American Rescue Plan applications

Now that the application deadline has passed, a Luzerne County consultant is reviewing all requests for the county's American Rescue Plan funding to determine which meet federal eligibility requirements, county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz said Thursday. Formal online applications...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Lehighton, PA
Lehighton, PA
Times News

Letter to the editor: Water Authorities and Taxes

County commissioners, township supervisors, and school directors should say a little prayer of thanks every night for water authority land in Carbon County. Land owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority will not raise your property tax. The Authority has no roads that need tar and chips, no garbage to pick up, no people complaining after a snowstorm that their roads weren’t plowed, no students to increase school taxes, no need for municipal police patrols.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
SHEFFIELD, PA
Times News

Carbon gets broadband direction

A broadband study that would provide insight on the needs of Carbon County showed that money will be available for the county to partner with existing internet service providers to help improve underserved areas. On Thursday, Dr. Andrew Cohill, president and CEO of Design Nine Inc. of Blackburg, Virginia, the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Major recognition for local police department

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence. The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet […]
DALLAS, PA
Times News

Tamaqua library announces events

• The Tamaqua Public Library announces its new hours. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • The library will offer...
TAMAQUA, PA
News Break
Politics
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Ercole J. Macianca to 195 N Short Dr., LLC, Chevy Chase, Maryland, Lot 415, Section C, Indian Mountain Lakes, $191,000. Belleve, Inc., to Anna L. Ricciardi, 111 Milton Lane, Saylorsburg, Lot 211, Denise Court, Valley View Estates, $29,000. Stephen J. Kittle to Samuel Everett, 56 Ash Drive, Jim Thorpe, property...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill commissioners return unused grants

Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of actions at a public meeting Wednesday. • The Office of Senior Services’ return of $13,316.80 in block grant funds to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging for the 2021-2022 caregiver program;. • The return of $4,425.24 in block grant funds for PA Medi...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
BLOOMSBURG, PA

