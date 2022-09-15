Read full article on original website
Times News
I-80 bridge in Carbon to be replaced
A bridge along Interstate 80 in Carbon County that was originally part of a tolling plan is slated to be replaced next year. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released its plans for the I-80 bridge replacement project, which will take 2-3 years to complete at a cost estimated between $60 to $75 million.
Times News
Lehigh Gap Nature Center Migration Festival
The Lehigh Gap Nature Center in Slatington held their 21st Annual Migration Festival Saturday at the center. People of all ages had the opportunity to go on Bird Walks, an Insect Safari and Monarch Butterfly Tagging, a Native Garden Walk, a Live Bird Presentation, and an Autumn Migration Nature Walk.
Times News
Mahoning Valley fire company holds celebration
The 17th annual Celebration of Community held Saturday on the grounds of Mahoning Valley Fire Company had some ancillary purposes. Mahoning Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jay Michalik said the main reason was to say thank you to the Mahoning Valley community for its support. Michalik said it also:. • Served...
Luzerne County receives 140 American Rescue Plan applications
Now that the application deadline has passed, a Luzerne County consultant is reviewing all requests for the county's American Rescue Plan funding to determine which meet federal eligibility requirements, county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz said Thursday. Formal online applications...
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 9-19
Travels in Monroe county could be subject to delays this coming week. See PennDOT roadwork below. MONROE COUNTY, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week.
Times News
Letter to the editor: Water Authorities and Taxes
County commissioners, township supervisors, and school directors should say a little prayer of thanks every night for water authority land in Carbon County. Land owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority will not raise your property tax. The Authority has no roads that need tar and chips, no garbage to pick up, no people complaining after a snowstorm that their roads weren’t plowed, no students to increase school taxes, no need for municipal police patrols.
sauconsource.com
‘Abrupt’ Merge Caused Crash on I-78 West in Lower Saucon: Police
Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast are investigating a chain reaction-type crash that occurred when a westbound driver on I-78 began to abruptly change lanes. In a report on the accident, police said it happened in the early afternoon of July 25 near mile marker 69.9 in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.
yourdailylocal.com
Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
Times News
Carbon gets broadband direction
A broadband study that would provide insight on the needs of Carbon County showed that money will be available for the county to partner with existing internet service providers to help improve underserved areas. On Thursday, Dr. Andrew Cohill, president and CEO of Design Nine Inc. of Blackburg, Virginia, the...
Lehigh County farm attraction goes on the sale block for near $11M
A popular Lehigh County orchard and farm is being listed for sale at nearly $11 million. Grim’s Orchard & Family Farm, 9875 Schantz Road, in Upper Macungie went on the sale block in August, according to online real estate records. Owner Joshua Grim told lehighvalleylive.com Friday he and wife, Josie Grim, plan to retire, which is why they hope to sell the farm.
Major recognition for local police department
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence. The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet […]
Times News
Tamaqua library announces events
• The Tamaqua Public Library announces its new hours. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • The library will offer...
skooknews.com
Maria Casey Announces Intent to Run for Schuylkill County Commissioner
This past weekend, Maria Casey, of Minersville, announced her intent to run for the office Schuylkill County next year. Casey, a Republican and the current County Clerk of Courts and former Assistant District Attorney, says common sense and common values is what she will bring to the Commissioner's Office if elected.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Reading Woman Who Failed to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate Brandi Lyn Jones. Brandi Lyn Jones, 28, of 1633 Cotton Street, Reading Pa 19606, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on August 8, 2022 for arraignment court.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Ercole J. Macianca to 195 N Short Dr., LLC, Chevy Chase, Maryland, Lot 415, Section C, Indian Mountain Lakes, $191,000. Belleve, Inc., to Anna L. Ricciardi, 111 Milton Lane, Saylorsburg, Lot 211, Denise Court, Valley View Estates, $29,000. Stephen J. Kittle to Samuel Everett, 56 Ash Drive, Jim Thorpe, property...
Just Born announces leadership change in Bethlehem as 100th anniversary approaches
Just Born Quality Confections has announced a change in its leadership panel. The Bethlehem-based confectioner Friday announced its Board of Directors unanimously elected to the position of co-chief executive officer, David N. Shaffer, and Gardner “Chip” M. Jett, Jr., Shaffer’s son-in-law. The positions go into effect immediately.
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 309 Closed South of Tamaqua Due to Fatal Crash in Lehigh County
Route 309 is closed in both directions south of Tamaqua late Friday due to a fatal crash. The crash reported occurred just before 9:00pm at the intersection with Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. A coroner was reported to have been called to the scene of the crash. The...
Times News
Schuylkill commissioners return unused grants
Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of actions at a public meeting Wednesday. • The Office of Senior Services’ return of $13,316.80 in block grant funds to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging for the 2021-2022 caregiver program;. • The return of $4,425.24 in block grant funds for PA Medi...
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police investigate serious crash involving motorcycle in Williams Twp.
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A crash between a motorcycle and SUV shut down a stretch of Route 611 in Northampton County. It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. Vehicles were detoured while police reconstructed the crash. State Police tell us...
