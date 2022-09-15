Read full article on original website
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
Family members, volunteers hold vigil for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
A group of community members, mostly family members of missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, gathered for a vigil Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. The family is leading search efforts for Lucian, who was last seen a week ago, Sept. 10. Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing...
KIMA TV
Yakima Applefest Pickleball Tournament returns this year with double the participants
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Applefest Pickleball Tournament came back for the second year in a row. Organizers say this years turn-out was twice as big compared to last years. Kids as young at 12 to adults as old as 80 showed up and competed for medals. Pickleball was created in...
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
nbcrightnow.com
Fundraiser for playground upgrades in memory of beloved Yakima librarian who died of cancer last week
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Chris Reid was a librarian at Garfield Elementary School for 14 years. She died last week after battling ovarian cancer for two years. Her family, friends and now the community's trying to keep her memory alive with some playground additions she's always wanted. "It gives us something...
6 of the Best Nachos You’ll Find in the Entire Yakima Valley
Who has the best nachos in the entire Yakima Valley? That is kind of a loaded question, don't you think? (Pun intended.) There are so many nachos to choose from, so little time. I just want to eat the BEST of nachos, not the ones that make me say, "Meh." I'm looking for nachos so good they would even make Nacho Libre take a bite.
KIMA TV
People from all over the map joined in Moxee for the Apple Valley Volksfest
YAKIMA -- Moxee was infested with beetles today, but not the kind that eat up your garden. Hundreds of different styles of Volkswagen cars made their way to Moxee City Park today to show off their cool, vintage looks at the 32nd annual Volksfest. The event organizers say there were...
KIMA TV
Update: 11-year-old boy missing in Yakima is found safe
YAKIMA -- Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Yakima. YPD says Jonathan Robertson has been missing since noon today, Sept. 16. He was last seen in the area of Wilson Middle School. Police say he may be wearing black glasses, a blue "Harry Potter" t-shirt, blue or...
Missing Yakima boy the only child ‘in recent memory’ not to be found, YCSO says
YAKIMA, Wash. — While Yakima Police Department detectives continue to investigate, they’ve pulled back resources from other agencies assisting in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia. That includes trained search and rescue teams with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, according to spokesperson Casey Schilperoort, who said this...
Here’s Why Nordstrom Rack Coming to Yakima Is Good for Tri-Cities
Nordstrom's Announced 3 New Nordstrom Racks Store, One To Be In Union Gap. Growing up in Washington State, I've often talked about being a poor kid. When I was in school, my clothing choices were generally the blue light special at K-Mart. It was a big deal if I was...
Family of Missing 4-Year-Old Creates Facebook Page to Stop Misinformation
The family of Lucian Munguia is still out at Sarg Hubbard park in Yakima, hoping to find answers about what happened to the missing four-year-old. Stations are set up for volunteers to help search, hand out flyers and to get any information they can. Lucian's family has started a Facebook...
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle vs car crash on Oregon Ave and W Lincoln Ave
YAKIMA, Wash.- A car crash on W Lincoln Ave is closed in both directions and Oregon Ave eastbound is closed at Clark Ave for a motorcycle vs car crash. Y-P-D tells us the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Harbor View Medical Center with minor injuries.
Yakima Herald Republic
South Third Street homicide memorial
Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide. Yakima police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide Thursday night on South Third Street. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For...
nbcrightnow.com
Heavy police presence on N 1st St and East Yakima Ave, N 1st St and Chestnut Ave closed
YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirms two people are dead in a car crash following a shooting in Yakima. The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. on N 1st St and E Yakima Ave. Yakima Police's Captain Jay Seeley tells us a silver Audi and black sedan were...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
nbcrightnow.com
Car crash on 1st and Nob Hill in Yakima causing road closures
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: September 15, 2022 6:56. The roads are clear and back open. September 15, 2022 6:00 p.m. Yakima Police are investigating a car crash on 1st St. and Nob Hill in causing the roads to close. Officers are responding to the crash and investigating. This is a developing...
kpq.com
Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market
A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- On Thursday night, September, 15, the Yakima Police Department responded to reports of a fight outside a bar on the 1100 block of S. 3rd Street. Officers arrived to find a 26 year old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim later died of their injuries. YPD quickly...
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
