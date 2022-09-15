ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
WENATCHEE, WA
102.7 KORD

West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found

YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

6 of the Best Nachos You’ll Find in the Entire Yakima Valley

Who has the best nachos in the entire Yakima Valley? That is kind of a loaded question, don't you think? (Pun intended.) There are so many nachos to choose from, so little time. I just want to eat the BEST of nachos, not the ones that make me say, "Meh." I'm looking for nachos so good they would even make Nacho Libre take a bite.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Update: 11-year-old boy missing in Yakima is found safe

YAKIMA -- Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Yakima. YPD says Jonathan Robertson has been missing since noon today, Sept. 16. He was last seen in the area of Wilson Middle School. Police say he may be wearing black glasses, a blue "Harry Potter" t-shirt, blue or...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Motorcycle vs car crash on Oregon Ave and W Lincoln Ave

YAKIMA, Wash.- A car crash on W Lincoln Ave is closed in both directions and Oregon Ave eastbound is closed at Clark Ave for a motorcycle vs car crash. Y-P-D tells us the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Harbor View Medical Center with minor injuries.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

South Third Street homicide memorial

Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide. Yakima police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide Thursday night on South Third Street. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Tri-Cities priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend

A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car crash on 1st and Nob Hill in Yakima causing road closures

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: September 15, 2022 6:56. The roads are clear and back open. September 15, 2022 6:00 p.m. Yakima Police are investigating a car crash on 1st St. and Nob Hill in causing the roads to close. Officers are responding to the crash and investigating. This is a developing...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market

A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One dead after shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- On Thursday night, September, 15, the Yakima Police Department responded to reports of a fight outside a bar on the 1100 block of S. 3rd Street. Officers arrived to find a 26 year old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim later died of their injuries. YPD quickly...
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA

