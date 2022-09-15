Read full article on original website
Times News
I-80 bridge in Carbon to be replaced
A bridge along Interstate 80 in Carbon County that was originally part of a tolling plan is slated to be replaced next year. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released its plans for the I-80 bridge replacement project, which will take 2-3 years to complete at a cost estimated between $60 to $75 million.
Times News
Letter to the editor: Water Authorities and Taxes
County commissioners, township supervisors, and school directors should say a little prayer of thanks every night for water authority land in Carbon County. Land owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority will not raise your property tax. The Authority has no roads that need tar and chips, no garbage to pick up, no people complaining after a snowstorm that their roads weren’t plowed, no students to increase school taxes, no need for municipal police patrols.
Times News
Schuylkill commissioners return unused grants
Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of actions at a public meeting Wednesday. • The Office of Senior Services’ return of $13,316.80 in block grant funds to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging for the 2021-2022 caregiver program;. • The return of $4,425.24 in block grant funds for PA Medi...
Times News
Schuylkill County giving incentives to keep C & Y workers
Too much stress and too little pay has been driving employees at Schuylkill County Children and Youth Services Agency to other jobs. On Wednesday, county officials offered them an incentive to stay. All full-time children and youth agency employees will receive retention bonuses, to be paid from the surplus left...
Times News
Mahoning Valley fire company holds celebration
The 17th annual Celebration of Community held Saturday on the grounds of Mahoning Valley Fire Company had some ancillary purposes. Mahoning Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jay Michalik said the main reason was to say thank you to the Mahoning Valley community for its support. Michalik said it also:. • Served...
Times News
Tamaqua to vote on cameras
Tamaqua Area School District is considering adding smart surveillance cameras using funds from a state grant. Next week school board members will vote on purchasing 115 door sensors and an undisclosed number of cameras made by Verkada Inc., a tech company which makes surveillance systems for schools and businesses. The...
Times News
Carbon gets broadband direction
A broadband study that would provide insight on the needs of Carbon County showed that money will be available for the county to partner with existing internet service providers to help improve underserved areas. On Thursday, Dr. Andrew Cohill, president and CEO of Design Nine Inc. of Blackburg, Virginia, the...
Times News
Kidder Township chairman resigns; solar farm hearing to be held
Kidder Township’s supervisors board chairman Thomas Bradley resigned in August. Bradley, who served on the board since 2006, missed July’s meeting and his letter of resignation was received before the Aug. 23 meeting. At that meeting, the supervisors accepted his resignation. Bradley’s term runs through 2023. Any...
Times News
Schuylkill receives $473K for election
Schuylkill County has received the $473,700 state election funding it applied for in August. The new Election Integrity Grant is through the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Gov. Tom Wolf on July 11 signed into law a bill that sets aside $45 million for the grants, which can...
homenewspa.com
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Restriction: Lane shifting for UGI road work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Start date: Sept. 17. Est completion date: Sept. 24. Restrictions in effect (time...
advertisernewssouth.com
Commissioners favor increasing rail transport to lessen Route 80 traffic
The Sussex County Commissioners on September 14 came out in support of Amtrak’s Connects US Plan and participation in the Federal Railroad Administration’s rail grant program, which is designed to restore passenger rail service between New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania. The service to Scranton would be restored...
WFMZ-TV Online
Under proposed bill, site of former Allentown State Hospital would be sold to City Center Investment Corp.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The site of the former Allentown State Hospital may soon be sold. A deal appears to be in the works for the state government to sell the 195-acre property along the Allentown-Bethlehem border to a prominent local developer. The bill, posted on the state website, says the...
Times News
Schuylkill historical society upcoming events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Robert J. Condash to Judith Depersia, 61 E. Maple St., P.O. Box 243, Tresckow property on Maple Street, $1. Andrew T. Mitchler to Terry L. Duschak Jr., 744 Main Road, Lehighton, property at 744 Main Road, $285,000. Jim Thorpe. Aaron B. Bedford to Aaron B. Bedford, 48 W. Seventh St.,...
Luzerne County receives 140 American Rescue Plan applications
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Now that the application deadline has passed, a Luzerne County consultant is reviewing all requests for the county’s American Rescue Plan funding to determine which meet federal eligibility requirements, county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz said Thursday. Formal online applications...
Times News
Water main break clogs Tamaqua traffic
Water flowed freely. Traffic did not. Delays on Route 309 in Tamaqua were longer than usual this week because of a water main break on the north end of town which leaked water at a rate of about 1 million gallons per day. The town also put a boil water advisory in place.
Lehigh County DA’s surveillance of ballot drop boxes proved successful despite objections | Opinion
Like a lot of Pennsylvanians, I too have been following the situation concerning drop boxes in Lehigh County. As the drama there continues to play out, one thing we have learned is that observers at drop boxes do keep voters honest by ensuring they comply with the law, which states a person can only return his or her own ballot. Oddly enough, this aspect of the election law is often overlooked, even by the Commonwealth’s top executive, Gov. Tom Wolf, when he admitted his wife returned his mail-in ballot during a recent election.
Times News
Colleagues weigh in on commissioner
As Schuylkill County Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. prepared to testify Thursday at the first impeachment hearing for sexual misconduct, his colleagues sent a letter to state Rep. Paul Schemel, who is the head of the subcommittee in charge of the process, urging him to remove him from office. Commissioner...
Times News
Gorgeous day for classic cars in McAdoo
Sunday’s perfect weather drew 200 classic and antique vehicles to the 36th Annual Antique Automobile Club of America Car Show sponsored by the AACA Anthracite Region Chapter, Hazleton. The event was at the Tri-County Little League Field in McAdoo. According to treasurer Dave Bielen of Hometown, an additional 500 car enthusiasts attended. The event featured food, a DJ and live music by The Legends Band. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
skooknews.com
Maria Casey Announces Intent to Run for Schuylkill County Commissioner
This past weekend, Maria Casey, of Minersville, announced her intent to run for the office Schuylkill County next year. Casey, a Republican and the current County Clerk of Courts and former Assistant District Attorney, says common sense and common values is what she will bring to the Commissioner's Office if elected.
