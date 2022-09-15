Read full article on original website
county17.com
Rain or shine: Hundreds gather for annual Memory of the 8 run
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Thunderclouds loomed, lightning flashed, and rain filled the tops of running shoes as more than 200 people gathered outside M&K Oil on S. 4-J Road Friday night. They formed a loose crowd next to the roadway; Gillette police officers sprinted through the rain to their patrol...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Officials Approve 3 Charter Schools After Heated ‘Indoctrination’ Debate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Following a debate on whether charter schools or public schools indoctrinate kids politically, Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved three new charter schools for the state. A second key argument was whether charter schools would steal resources from public...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Firefighters to hold Chili Cookoff
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Firefighters in Cheyenne will be facing off at Blue Raven Brewing for the Firefighter Chili Cookoff. The event will take place at Blue Raven Brewing, 209 E. 18th St., on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is going to benefit children with...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Davidson, Johnson
Charles Juan Davidson: April 22, 1988 — September 12, 2022. Charles Juan Davidson, 34, of Cheyenne, passed away peacefully at home on September 12, 2022. He was born April 22, 1988, in Greeley, Colorado. Charles was a family man who enjoyed his time working at JLL as an acritical...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Frontier Days honors 2022 Hall of Fame class with Friday induction ceremony
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It takes time, honor and much, much respect to be recognized as one of the greats of the “Daddy of ’em All.”. But for the eight individuals and groups that were recognized as members of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 during an induction ceremony Friday night at the CFD Event Center, their contributions, time and effort toward putting on the world’s largest outdoor rodeo year after year were rightfully recognized.
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 26, Casper (Kelly Walsh)...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Cancer Center to host open house for new VitalBeam technology
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Sept. 26 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Center will be hosting an open house for the community to talk about the center’s new VitalBeam linear accelerator. The open house will take place on the first-floor lobby of...
Need A Jolt Of Java? New Mobile Coffee Shop Hits Cheyenne
I love that we have plenty of options for coffee in Cheyenne, and it's really cool that we have a new way to get coffee into our veins via a brand-new mobile coffee vendor. More precisely, a coffee trailer. HOW FANCY! This is the stuff they get in bigger cities. You can drive around and find mobile coffee trailers and they usually have the best coffee you can find. The new mobile coffee trailer is called Barret Creek Coffee.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/8/22–9/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Culver’s raises funds to help families after a tragic accident
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In an effort to take care of one of their own, Culver’s is raising funds for a local 16-year-old boy that died in a tragic car crash. Zane Bellis Oliver died on Sept. 4th, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Lincolnway.
capcity.news
Area skateboarders ‘Shred 4 Stef’ to benefit local teen who suffered rare traumatic brain injury
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When skateboarding friends noticed that Stefani Perdue had wandered away July 26 from the Brimmer Park skatepark on Windmill Road in Cheyenne, they at first didn’t think much of it. Perdue, 19, is described as shy and reserved by family and friends, someone whose departures...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - September 15, 2022
I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!
Cheyenne Police Warn of Driveway Paving Scam
Cheyenne police are warning homeowners, especially seniors, not to fall for a scam in which a "contractor" shows up at your door claiming he has extra asphalt from another job and is willing to pave your driveway for cheap. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says oftentimes a high-pressure approach is...
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space
The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/15/22–9/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Wyoming football takes down Air Force to win Mountain West opener, improve to 3–1
LARAMIE, Wyo. — From their first possession of Friday night’s game, the Wyoming Cowboys showed they were determined to play their best football of the season and they did just that, winning their third straight game by capturing a 17–14 win over the previously unbeaten Air Force Falcons.
wrrnetwork.com
Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Silvia Spencer – Failure to...
