Cheyenne, WY

county17.com

Rain or shine: Hundreds gather for annual Memory of the 8 run

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Thunderclouds loomed, lightning flashed, and rain filled the tops of running shoes as more than 200 people gathered outside M&K Oil on S. 4-J Road Friday night. They formed a loose crowd next to the roadway; Gillette police officers sprinted through the rain to their patrol...
GILLETTE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Firefighters to hold Chili Cookoff

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Firefighters in Cheyenne will be facing off at Blue Raven Brewing for the Firefighter Chili Cookoff. The event will take place at Blue Raven Brewing, 209 E. 18th St., on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is going to benefit children with...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Davidson, Johnson

Charles Juan Davidson: April 22, 1988 — September 12, 2022. Charles Juan Davidson, 34, of Cheyenne, passed away peacefully at home on September 12, 2022. He was born April 22, 1988, in Greeley, Colorado. Charles was a family man who enjoyed his time working at JLL as an acritical...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Frontier Days honors 2022 Hall of Fame class with Friday induction ceremony

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It takes time, honor and much, much respect to be recognized as one of the greats of the “Daddy of ’em All.”. But for the eight individuals and groups that were recognized as members of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 during an induction ceremony Friday night at the CFD Event Center, their contributions, time and effort toward putting on the world’s largest outdoor rodeo year after year were rightfully recognized.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 26, Casper (Kelly Walsh)...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Need A Jolt Of Java? New Mobile Coffee Shop Hits Cheyenne

I love that we have plenty of options for coffee in Cheyenne, and it's really cool that we have a new way to get coffee into our veins via a brand-new mobile coffee vendor. More precisely, a coffee trailer. HOW FANCY! This is the stuff they get in bigger cities. You can drive around and find mobile coffee trailers and they usually have the best coffee you can find. The new mobile coffee trailer is called Barret Creek Coffee.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (9/8/22–9/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Culver’s raises funds to help families after a tragic accident

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In an effort to take care of one of their own, Culver’s is raising funds for a local 16-year-old boy that died in a tragic car crash. Zane Bellis Oliver died on Sept. 4th, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Lincolnway.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - September 15, 2022

I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Warn of Driveway Paving Scam

Cheyenne police are warning homeowners, especially seniors, not to fall for a scam in which a "contractor" shows up at your door claiming he has extra asphalt from another job and is willing to pave your driveway for cheap. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says oftentimes a high-pressure approach is...
CHEYENNE, WY
OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space

The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/15/22–9/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Shuts Down Air Force and Won Friday Night in Laramie

From their first possession of Friday night’s game, the Wyoming Cowboys showed they were determined to play their best football of the season and they did just that, winning their third straight game by capturing a 17-14 win over the previously unbeaten Air Force Falcons. With the victory, Wyoming...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/13/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Silvia Spencer – Failure to...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

