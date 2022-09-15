Read full article on original website
Tamaqua to vote on cameras
Tamaqua Area School District is considering adding smart surveillance cameras using funds from a state grant. Next week school board members will vote on purchasing 115 door sensors and an undisclosed number of cameras made by Verkada Inc., a tech company which makes surveillance systems for schools and businesses. The...
Palmerton defeats Jim Thorpe 54-29
------ Northern Lehigh ... 61. Tamaqua scored a 40-yard TD pass from Luke Kane to Connor Dillon on a 4th down and 24 to go. The Blue Raiders’ second touchdown was a 30-yard return by John Klein of a blocked punt. North Schuylkill quarterback Trevor Minalda has thrown 4...
Schuylkill historical society upcoming events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Wrestling equipment dedicated to longtime supporter
For a small school, Jim Thorpe shows remarkable ability in the weight room and on the playing field. That outsized strength can be traced to a home gym and a man who motivated athletes. Paul ‘Paulie’ Yaich was instrumental to Jim Thorpe’s reputation for strength in the weight room.
Schuylkill commissioners return unused grants
Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of actions at a public meeting Wednesday. • The Office of Senior Services’ return of $13,316.80 in block grant funds to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging for the 2021-2022 caregiver program;. • The return of $4,425.24 in block grant funds for PA Medi...
St. John’s recognizes Sunday school teachers
The Sunday Church School of St. John’s Lutheran Church in the Heights in Jim Thorpe kicked off the beginning of a new Sunday school year with Rally Day festivities on Sept. 11. Irene Remmel and Laura McArdle gave a presentation on world hunger and focused on the local food...
Tamaqua library announces events
• The Tamaqua Public Library announces its new hours. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • The library will offer...
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
Schuylkill receives $473K for election
Schuylkill County has received the $473,700 state election funding it applied for in August. The new Election Integrity Grant is through the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Gov. Tom Wolf on July 11 signed into law a bill that sets aside $45 million for the grants, which can...
Pleasant Valley principal scheduled for court
A Pleasant Valley School District principal is scheduled to appear in district court on Monday after being been cited for harassment following a domestic incident this past spring. According to a non-traffic citation filed by Trooper Bryan Kolodziej of the Pennsylvania State Police - Stroudsburg barracks against Kendal Askins, principal...
Palmerton news for Sept. 16, 2022
The CACPAC sponsored Food Pantry will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton on Sept.23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This pantry supports residents of the Palmerton Area School District only and you will need to show proof of residency and answer questions regarding your income. This is a drive-thru event, so remain in your vehicle and follow the instructions given by volunteers. If you are unable to attend someone may pick up for you.
Lehighton rolls to first victory
WILSON BORO – What a game!. It was a stellar performance from the football team to the band on Saturday as Lehighton hit on all notes on a gorgeous late summer day. There were some zany things that occurred - like four touchdowns scored in exactly two minutes of play to close the first half.
Schuylkill County giving incentives to keep C & Y workers
Too much stress and too little pay has been driving employees at Schuylkill County Children and Youth Services Agency to other jobs. On Wednesday, county officials offered them an incentive to stay. All full-time children and youth agency employees will receive retention bonuses, to be paid from the surplus left...
These Bucks County Schools Were Named As Some of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Recipients
Two Bucks County schools recently made the list of select learning establishments that are recognized for their academic prowess. Council Rock High School South and New Hope-Solebury Middle School in New Hope are two of the ten Pennsylvania schools that made the list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Thorpe getting new lights
New gray PPL Electric light poles along West Broadway in Jim Thorpe will be swapped out for a different color within the next year. Borough Council agreed last week to take PPL up on its offer to replace the fiberglass poles with black ones instead of gray. “There was also...
75 Years of Fun at the Oley Fair
Oley, Pa.—Situated in the Oley Valley of Berks County, the town of Oley is a quaint, red-brick slice of Americana. Main Street is a parade of proud houses with slate roofs, neat yards and picket fences. When I turned left onto Jefferson Street toward the fairgrounds, I could hear...
Lehighton news
Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 222 North St., Lehighton, announces the following events:. • Sunday-Sunday-Worship service is in-person as well as streamed live at 10:40 a.m. Junior Church is available for children up to sixth grade. Live broadcast can be accessed on Facebook by searching for, and liking @BethanyECLehighton. • Monday:...
John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
Mahoning Valley fire company holds celebration
The 17th annual Celebration of Community held Saturday on the grounds of Mahoning Valley Fire Company had some ancillary purposes. Mahoning Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jay Michalik said the main reason was to say thank you to the Mahoning Valley community for its support. Michalik said it also:. • Served...
Junior Miss and Fair Queen
Carbon County Fair President Malinda Fox welcomes Morgan Myers, Junior Miss, and Kiersten Gursky, Fair Queen, to their first fair board meeting since being crowned. Both young ladies presented a speech to the fair board, entitled, “Why come to my fair?” during the fair’s board meeting on Sept. 12. Gursky will compete in the January 2023 PSACF Fair Queen contest in Hershey. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
