The CACPAC sponsored Food Pantry will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton on Sept.23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This pantry supports residents of the Palmerton Area School District only and you will need to show proof of residency and answer questions regarding your income. This is a drive-thru event, so remain in your vehicle and follow the instructions given by volunteers. If you are unable to attend someone may pick up for you.

PALMERTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO