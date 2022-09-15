ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Garbage truck driver fighting for his life after being struck by a car on the job

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A garbage truck driver for Steven’s Disposal and Recycling Inc. is in critical condition after a car struck him while on the job. This happened Thursday morning in Monroe, MI according to his family. Now, as Donnie Cooper fights for his life in a hospital in Toledo, his mother and girlfriend are speaking out on the dangers of reckless driving.
fox2detroit.com

69-year-old man arrested after robbing Monroe County bank

MONROE CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was arrested a day after he robbed a Monroe County bank. The robbery happened Friday at Monroe County Community Credit Union, located at 7408 Lewis Ave in Temperance. According to authorities, a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money. The man...
fox2detroit.com

Missing 27-year-old Taylor man found dead in wooded area

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor man who went missing in early September was found dead on Thursday. According to officials, the body of Kyle Laski, 27, was located in a wooded area near Goddard and Allen Road in Taylor. His mother said he was last seen on Sept....
13abc.com

6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer hurt in accidental shooting by partner

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after he was struck by another officer. A department spokesman said the officer had been taken to Sinai Grace Hospital after being injured on Prevost Street, west of Greenfield. Officers responded to a suicide...
WILX-TV

Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
ClickOnDetroit.com

A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire

DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
wlen.com

Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy

Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
The Oakland Press

15-year-old boy reported missing in Southfield

The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen near Ten Mile and Greenfield Wednesday, Sept. 14. Karim Muhammad, 15, is described as black, 5-foot-8, and around 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Anyone with...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

