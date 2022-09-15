Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Garbage truck driver fighting for his life after being struck by a car on the job
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A garbage truck driver for Steven’s Disposal and Recycling Inc. is in critical condition after a car struck him while on the job. This happened Thursday morning in Monroe, MI according to his family. Now, as Donnie Cooper fights for his life in a hospital in Toledo, his mother and girlfriend are speaking out on the dangers of reckless driving.
fox2detroit.com
Man says he was shot at on I-75 in Hazel Park while being followed by SUV
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man says he was shot at while driving on the I-75 freeway in Oakland County. According to Michigan State Police, the driver was traveling southbound on I-75 when he noticed a white Ford Focus following him for several miles. When the caller crossed...
62-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash On Oakville Waltz Road (Monroe County, MI)
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash that claimed an Adrian man’s life on Wednesday night. At 11:42 p.m., the accident occurred on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Motorcyclist dies after being flung from bike during crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Adrian man died Wednesday night when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Monroe County. Emergency crews were called at 11:42 p.m. Sept. 14, to the area of Oakville Waltz Road near Tuttle Hill Road in London Township for a report of a motorcycle crash, according to Michigan State Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
69-year-old man arrested after robbing Monroe County bank
MONROE CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was arrested a day after he robbed a Monroe County bank. The robbery happened Friday at Monroe County Community Credit Union, located at 7408 Lewis Ave in Temperance. According to authorities, a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money. The man...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Man in stolen car leads Michigan State Police on chase in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 30-year-old man was arrested after he led Michigan State Police on a chase before bailing on foot in Detroit. Officials said troopers were at a gas station on Greenfield near Schoolcraft when they saw a man standing near a Ford Explore and acting suspiciously. The...
fox2detroit.com
Missing 27-year-old Taylor man found dead in wooded area
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor man who went missing in early September was found dead on Thursday. According to officials, the body of Kyle Laski, 27, was located in a wooded area near Goddard and Allen Road in Taylor. His mother said he was last seen on Sept....
13abc.com
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer hurt in accidental shooting by partner
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after he was struck by another officer. A department spokesman said the officer had been taken to Sinai Grace Hospital after being injured on Prevost Street, west of Greenfield. Officers responded to a suicide...
WILX-TV
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
Detroit motorcyclist caught going almost triple the speed limit was a felon with a gun, MSP says
When troopers clocked a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone Thursday night, they didn’t expect to find out he was a convicted felon and in possession of a handgun.
ClickOnDetroit.com
A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire
DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Driver killed after pulling in front of semi-truck on Telegraph in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash with a semi-truck killed a driver in an SUV on Tuesday night in Bloomfield Township. Police said the SUV driver tried to cross the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road from southbound Old Telegraph Road around 9:30 p.m. The semi had the right of way, and the SUV driver did not yield.
wlen.com
Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy
Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
Detroit Police search for driver in hit-and-run that left woman in critical condition
Detroit Police said a driver in a light-colored Lexus struck a woman, 26, while she was walking on Stockton near Van Dyke. It happened on Friday, September 2, around 8:20 p.m.
Suspects riding in minivan shoot on occupied vehicle in Northwest Detroit, police searching for tips
Police are on the hunt for suspects who allegedly fired shots from a passenger van while driving on the city’s Northwest side late Thursday morning.
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
The Oakland Press
15-year-old boy reported missing in Southfield
The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen near Ten Mile and Greenfield Wednesday, Sept. 14. Karim Muhammad, 15, is described as black, 5-foot-8, and around 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Anyone with...
Family, friends honor life of 29-year-old man killed in unsolved shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — The victim of a July shooting in Toledo was honored at his former school on Saturday. Dominick Barnett’s family, along with former classmates and teachers, gathered outside the Toledo School for the Arts, to remember the life of the musician and father who made such a deep impression on so many of his peers.
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
Comments / 1