Congress & Courts

Axios

GOP Senate candidate says he doesn't want to see Trump run again

Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee challenging Michael Bennet (D) in Colorado's U.S. Senate race, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that he doesn't want to see former President Trump run again in 2024. Why it matters: It's a rare critique of Trump from a fellow Republican, though first-time candidate...
Axios Nashville

Republicans, Democrats want faster DNA testing

While political leaders are still bitterly debating the best way to respond to high-profile violence in Memphis, Republicans and Democrats both support more funding for faster DNA testing. Why it matters: Lawmakers say chipping away at long testing lags for rape kits and other DNA evidence could help law enforcement identify and apprehend potentially dangerous suspects more quickly.Driving the news: Investigators say there is DNA evidence connecting the man charged with kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher to a September 2021 sexual assault.But a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab only tested the evidence in June and did not receive the results...
Axios

Democratic meddling pays off

The final tally is in: Democrats succeeded in boosting right-wing candidates in six of the 13 Republican primaries they meddled in. Why it matters: The six races in which Democrats spent money now look close to unwinnable for Republicans, after the GOP nominated fringe or flawed candidates expected to turn off general-election voters. That includes three governor's races, two House seats and one critical Senate battleground.
Axios Chicago

Where Illinois politics stand two months before the election

👋 Hi, it's Justin! We may be in the middle of the fall sports onslaught, but for many, the best game in town isn't football, baseball, basketball or soccer. It's politics.So we're bringing back our Trail Mix political column every Monday until Nov. 8. Shock and adsWe're less than two months until the election, which we know in our bones thanks to the sharp increase in political ads. Driving the news: Dan Proft's super PAC has created a series of controversial ads about violence, including one showing a mugging taking place with a woman screaming. No music, no voiceover....
Axios

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Republicans for "trafficking" migrants

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized Republicans on Friday for their "crimes against humanity on refugees" after governors in Arizona, Florida and Texas transported migrants to Democratic states. The big picture: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts earlier this week.
Axios

Trump's 2024 triumph

Amid his legal peril, former President Trump emerges from the midterm primary season with two trophies that show the extent to which he has reshaped the Republican Party in his image — and toward his obsessions. Driving the news: In 24 states, across the map, Republicans are fielding 2020...
Axios

Youngkin’s new transgender student policy

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is overhauling model policies for how school districts treat transgender students, rolling back accommodations sought by the previous administration. What’s happening: The new model policies posted online Friday say school districts should restrict students to programs and bathroom facilities that correspond to their “biological sex.”
Axios

Democrats' midterm reality check

After Democrats' surge in political momentum over the summer, signs indicate the midterm environment is tilting back in the GOP's direction. Why it matters: Republicans aren't likely to ride a historic red wave to power. But they're well-positioned to comfortably win back the House, and are on surer footing than just weeks ago to net the one seat necessary to capture a narrow Senate majority.
Axios

Biden says he plans to run in 2024, but "it's just an intention"

President Biden said it's his intention to run for re-election, but it's "much too early" to make a "firm decision" on 2024. Why it matters: Biden's comments during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday evening mark a departure from previous remarks he and White House aides have made about the 2024 presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
