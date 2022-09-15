Read full article on original website
Prince George, Princess Charlotte Solemnly Walk Behind Queen Elizabeth's Coffin
Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a poignant role in their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Monday. The 9-year-old prince and his 7-year-old sister took part in the procession as the monarch’s coffin was moved into Westminster Abbey, according to the order of service released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday.
Emotional King Charles left in tears during the Queen's funeral
King Charles became visibly emotional today (19 September) during the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, attended by 2,000 people. The late monarch will be buried next to her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor during a private ceremony later on. Her Majesty’s funeral will likely be one...
Prince Harry Cries During Vigil for His Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II
The last week has been emotional for the family of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Harry shed some tears on Wednesday for his grandmother at a vigil in her honor. Prince Harry and Prince William walked side-by-side in a procession behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. They were later joined by their wives, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and newly appointed Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, at the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin.
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Brooch to London Service Honoring Late Monarch
Kate Middleton is carrying the memory of Queen Elizabeth close to her heart. The new Princess of Wales, 40, was photographed wearing a brooch owned by the late monarch on Wednesday as she made her way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where a service was held in honor of Queen Elizabeth, reported Lauren Kiehna, writer & editor of The Court Jeweller.
BBC
Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform
Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Pearl Earrings to Greet Troops Ahead of Monarch's Funeral
Kate Middleton paid homage to Queen Elizabeth with a special piece from her jewelry collection. The Princess of Wales sported stunning pearl and diamond earrings that previously belonged to the late monarch while greeting Commonwealth troops, who have arrived in the U.K. to take part in the Queen's upcoming state funeral, with Prince William on Friday.
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
Photos show Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle standing together behind the Queen's coffin during a service in London
The Queen's coffin was transferred from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attended a service for her. They stood next to each other at the ceremony, reuniting for the second time since the Queen's death.
Previously Unseen Photo of Queen Elizabeth Released Ahead of Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey A previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth has been released to honor the monarch on the eve of her funeral. The late Queen, who died "peacefully" at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on Sept. 8, is pictured in her home at Windsor Castle in the photo, which was taken in May and shared by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee — the first British...
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Nation rejoices as King Charles reveals Queen's funeral WILL be a Bank Holiday - meaning UK will have had TEN national days off this year
The day of the Queen's funeral will be a Bank Holiday, it has been confirmed. The new King Charles III formally approved the order at St James's Palace in London today as he was declared sovereign. While the Bank Holiday has been approved, it has still not been confirmed which...
BBC
Man arrested after approaching Queen's coffin
A man has been arrested after he approached Queen Elizabeth's coffin from a queue of mourners in Westminster Hall. He was arrested under the Public Order Act and was taken into custody, Metropolitan Police said. The incident in Parliament occurred at about 22:00 BST on Friday night, the force said...
Princess Eugenie Wears Symbolic Headband With Veil at Westminster Hall for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil
Princess Eugenie gathered with her royal cousins to mourn Queen Elizabeth II at today’s vigil at Westminster Hall in London. The ceremony marked a rare moment when all eight of the late monarch’s grandchildren were reunited. Eugenie donned a black trench coat with gold buttons, black tights, and...
Mourners brought to tears as they say goodbye to Queen at Westminster Hall
Mourners have been brought to tears as they said goodbye to the Queen during her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. Members of the public were paying their respects to the late monarch from 5pm on Wednesday after her coffin was taken to the hall from Buckingham Palace.
King Charles And Prince William Surprise Mourners Queueing To See The Queen's Coffin
King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, made a surprise visit to greet mourners who are queueing. Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall on Saturday. Prince William shook hands and greeted people who had been queuing overnight to pay their respects to his grandmother. He told mourners, “Thank you. It means an awful lot.”
Queen Elizabeth II had an unlikely friendship with a California cowboy
Solvang, California — Improbably and indelibly, Monty Roberts became Queen Elizabeth II's horseman and more. The queen, who had a lifelong love of horses, invited the California cowboy to her stables at Windsor Castle in 1989. Roberts had revolutionized horse training by taming horses using the silent language of kindness.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip 'reunited' sketch goes viral
A poignant sketch tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh has become an online hit, leaving its artist "shocked" by the reaction. The artwork, which shows the royal couple reunited, was posted on social media by Kerri Cunningham before she put her children to bed. By the...
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host World Leaders at Buckingham Palace Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace for world leaders gathered in London ahead of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth. Heads of state and official overseas guests attended the event on Sunday evening at Buckingham Palace, which marked the first time Charles and Camilla met many of the world's most powerful players since becoming King and Queen Consort.
Queen Elizabeth's Glove Maker Reveals the Monarch's Thoughtful Gesture When Her Mother Died
Queen Elizabeth's personal glove maker is remember special moments with the monarch. Genevieve James — the daughter of the late Cornelia James, whose namesake brand has designed the Queen's gloves since the 1940s — told Hello! magazine that she was "quite sad and humbled" by the monarch's death on September 8.
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
