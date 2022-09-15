ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

House passes bill seeking to protect federal civil service employees from Trump

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZYbO_0hwyOEfK00

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) is the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations.

The House on Thursday passed a bill that seeks to protect federal civil service employees from “Schedule F,” an executive order former President Trump signed that would make it easier for the White House to replace federal workers with loyalists.

The legislation, titled the Preventing a Patronage System Act, passed in a 225-204 vote. Six Republicans joined all voting Democrats in supporting the measure: Reps. Don Bacon (Neb.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), John Katko (N.Y.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and David McKinley (W.Va.).

A group of Democratic senators introduced a bill in the upper chamber under the same name. The legislation would need to win the backing of at least 10 GOP senators to get past a Senate filibuster.

Trump in October 2020 — roughly two weeks before the election — signed an executive order creating Schedule F in the excepted service, making it easier for him to hire and fire civil servants that work on policy.

Excepted service positions are not required to abide by rules and regulations laid out by the competitive service. Thousands of civil servants would be moved to Schedule F should it be imposed, according to Axios.

Trump’s executive order drew headlines over concerns that the new measure could make it easier to hire employees who do not have adequate experience to serve in the position they are put up for.

President Biden rescinded the executive order in January 2021, but it gained renewed focus in recent weeks after Axios published an extensive report detailing Trump’s plans to reimpose Schedule F should he be elected president in 2024.

Trump is widely expected to run for the GOP nomination for president, and would be considered the front-runner.

The legislation passed by the House on Thursday, however, would prevent federal government positions in the competitive service from being moved outside the merit system principles without consent from Congress.

“We rely on their experience and expertise to provide every basic government service—from delivering the mail to helping families in the wake of natural disasters,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations and a sponsor of the bill, said in a statement on Thursday, after the bill passed.

“The former President’s attempt to remove qualified experts and replace them with political loyalists threatened our national security and our government’s ability to function the way the American people expect it to. Expertise, not fealty must define our civil service,” he added.

Additionally, the bill would curb the regrouping of federal employees to the five excepted schedules that are currently established, and prevent federal employees from being reclassified to Schedule F in accordance with Trump’s executive order.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, defended Trump’s Schedule F executive order during debate on the House floor Thursday.

“President Trump sought to take on this bureaucracy and restore power to the people by draining the swamp. He issued an executive order on October 2020 to help make federal bureaucrats who had the ability to create and implement policy more accountable for their actions,” Comer said.

“We should all be in favor of policies making it easier to remove civil servants who refuse to follow the will of the voters. That’s what President Trump’s executive order did,” he added.

Updated at 7:22 p.m.

Comments / 618

mizzury54
3d ago

now if Biden were to take advantage of Schedule F and install a bunch of inexperienced lackeys into civil service, the Republicans would go berserk and call him a dictator.

Reply(21)
84
Jamie Kelly
3d ago

All part of trump’s plans to install lackeys to complete his fascist dictatorship. Man, we are so lucky he lost. Whew!

Reply(91)
128
Stanley Paige
3d ago

he predicts his cult will attack america, if he is indicted. what rational person could possibly vote for this individual? america must stand strong against this kind of rhetoric! justice will not be held hostage by a cult!

Reply(24)
34
Related
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Business Insider

Top oversight Democrat demands that Trump officially certify that he's turned over all sensitive documents taken from the White House

Rep. Carolyn Maloney says Trump has had plenty of chances to come clean about missing documents. Trump must certify that he's handed over everything government officials have requested, she says. She says investigators are still "not certain whether all presidential records are in its custody." Donald Trump has wasted multiple...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Katko
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
David Mckinley
The Hill

Trump faces new legal problem in DOJ pressure allegations

Former President Trump is facing a new political quagmire as Senate Democrats open an investigation into allegations he pressured the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his political opponents. Former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman wrote in a new book that the Justice Department under Trump pushed his office to pursue criminal cases against former Secretary of State John Kerry and others viewed as political opponents of Trump.
POTUS
The Hill

GOP ‘wins’ on abortion and Trump have sown the seeds of its undoing

“America’s vulnerability comes precisely from its strength, its wealth, its power and its modernity. It’s the usual story of the dog chasing its own tail.”. After using Roe as a wedge issue for so long, Republicans finally caught their tail and have no clue what to do with it. It’s a perfect storm! Women motivated by the Dobbs ruling and extreme restrictions on access to healthy abortions appear to be fired up and ready to turn out in historic numbers.
POTUS
Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Service#Federal Employees#Government Service#Civil Servants#The White House#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic#Gop#Senate
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time to Call MAGA a National Security Threat

Former President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement’s full-throated embrace of violent extremism and hateful conspiracy theories has given President Joe Biden and Democrats a perfect opening to officially declare MAGA and its allies as an active terror threat.Ideally, President Biden would have made this announcement at the United We Stand Summit held at the White House, attended by diverse community leaders from across the nation to discuss best strategies and practices to counter hate-fueled violence affecting our democracy and public safety. But the opportunity remains.If we are to be blunt and honest, this “hate-fueled violence” that is threatening all...
POTUS
The Independent

Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure

A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Beast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
The Independent

Gun control activist pursuing charges after being ‘kicked’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene

A young gun control activist who accused Marjorie Taylor Greene of kicking her has said she is pursuing possible legal action against the pro-gun congresswoman. Marianna Pecora was among a group from the advocacy group Voters of Tomorrow who were questioning the Republican about her stance on gun control following a series of mass shootings on Thursday, when she was apparently “kicked” out of the way by Ms Greene.While the Republican could be heard shouting “excuse me” during a video of the confrontation in Washington DC, a member of her staff claimed: “You’re blocking a member of Congress. You can’t...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

The Hill

697K+
Followers
82K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy