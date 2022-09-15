Read full article on original website
Times News
Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms
ATLANTA - Sensitive voting system passwords posted online. Copies of confidential voting software available for download. Ballot-counting machines inspected by people not supposed to have access. The list of suspected security breaches at local election offices since the 2020 election keeps growing, with investigations underway in at least three states...
Times News
Colleagues weigh in on commissioner
As Schuylkill County Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. prepared to testify Thursday at the first impeachment hearing for sexual misconduct, his colleagues sent a letter to state Rep. Paul Schemel, who is the head of the subcommittee in charge of the process, urging him to remove him from office. Commissioner...
Times News
Schuylkill receives $473K for election
Schuylkill County has received the $473,700 state election funding it applied for in August. The new Election Integrity Grant is through the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Gov. Tom Wolf on July 11 signed into law a bill that sets aside $45 million for the grants, which can...
Times News
Schuylkill County giving incentives to keep C & Y workers
Too much stress and too little pay has been driving employees at Schuylkill County Children and Youth Services Agency to other jobs. On Wednesday, county officials offered them an incentive to stay. All full-time children and youth agency employees will receive retention bonuses, to be paid from the surplus left...
Times News
Schuylkill commissioners return unused grants
Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of actions at a public meeting Wednesday. • The Office of Senior Services’ return of $13,316.80 in block grant funds to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging for the 2021-2022 caregiver program;. • The return of $4,425.24 in block grant funds for PA Medi...
Times News
Schuylkill historical society upcoming events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Times News
Schuylkill Co. prison gives update
The number of Schuylkill County prison inmates housed in out-of-county jails increased in September. Warden David J. Wapinsky said at a public meeting Wednesday that the county sent 47 inmates to prisons in other counties in August to alleviate overcrowding. As of Wednesday, 50 inmates were in other prisons at...
Times News
WILKES UNIVERSITY GRADUATION
Wilkes University awarded nearly 300 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees during its summer commencement ceremony on Sept. 11. The event was held in the Arnaud C. Marts Center, 274 South Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre. David M. Ward, senior vice president and provost at Wilkes University, delivered the commencement...
Times News
Lehighton rolls to first victory
WILSON BORO – What a game!. It was a stellar performance from the football team to the band on Saturday as Lehighton hit on all notes on a gorgeous late summer day. There were some zany things that occurred - like four touchdowns scored in exactly two minutes of play to close the first half.
Times News
Northern Lehigh pours it on Pine Grove
Northern Lehigh’s offense has been improving each week. The Bulldogs have increased their points total game by game and wasted no time putting points on the board in their game against Pine Grove on Friday. On the first play of the game, the Bulldogs used a play-action pass, setting...
