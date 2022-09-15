Read full article on original website
Circa Las Vegas confirms that someone won $1 million on Buffalo Diamond
Circa Resort & Casino posted on their Instagram that someone won $1 million on Sunday! Marc hit $1,250,033.48 on Buffalo Diamond.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Celebrating life,’ thousands of festival goers in downtown Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 18 blocks of downtown Las Vegas are now transformed for the three-day Life is Beautiful festival, a mix of music, art, and food all into one. Kella Tyson traveled from Austen, Texas. This is her second year attending. “We loved it, we had such a...
knpr
Festivals and huge Strip shows mark music-packed weekend in Las Vegas
This is a big weekend for live music in Las Vegas. Besides the normal complement of concerts and residencies in town, there are two festivals happening. And then we have the likes of Alejandro Fernandez. Gloria Trevi, Los Angeles Azules, Banda MS. Those performers are huge to Mexicans and other Spanish-speaking residents in Nevada.
lasvegas360.com
The Most Exciting Things to Do in Las Vegas Away From the Gaming Floor
When you think of Las Vegas, you think of casinos. It’s no wonder, as the city practically invented the modern integrated resort with its towering hotels, giant gaming floors, and an assortment of amenities like shops, restaurants, cinemas and nightclubs But the city no longer holds a monopoly over casino gaming since players can now go online to enjoy their favorite games and even take advantage of the myriad of online casino bonuses offered by leading operators right across the United States to get deals to rival anything they’d find on the strip.
news3lv.com
Harry Reid Airport welcomes visitors for event-packed weekend in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready to host various events across the city as the end of summer is officially near. On Friday, Harry Reid International Airport posted a picture welcoming guests coming in for one of many events happening over the weekend: Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Join the hit parade at the Pickleball Open in Las Vegas
Check out a different form of “ all the hits” this week as Plaza Hotel & Casino hosts the fifth annual Las Vegas Pickleball Open. More than 400 players in the rapidly growing sport are competing for a combined $60,000 in prizes, with pro, amateur, men’s, women’s and other matches. This year, the Plaza resurfaced its tournament-level courts near the pool area, which ought to make the game even more appealing for players. Plus, all of the matches are free for spectators to view.
fb101.com
The Dolly Llama, The Waffle Master, opens in Las Vegas
The innovative waffle and ice cream dessert brand, The Dolly Llama, is debuting its first Nevada location in Las Vegas. Guests can indulge in sinfully sweet waffle recipes, hand-crafted from around the world, with unique ice cream flavors and irresistible toppings. The Dolly Llama is also known for its loaded shakes, ice cream sandwiches, and build-your-own-waffle kits.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Stephen Pearcy is going to rock Las Vegas
They sold more than 20 million albums. They filled arenas. They performed thousands of concerts over the course of the last few decades. And they appeared in a GEICO commercial. Ratt, a pioneer of the early ’80s Sunset Strip rock scene, can officially say they’ve done it all, and founder, songwriter and lead singer Stephen Pearcy is just getting started.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Hit up these Las Vegas hot spots for great fun and drink
What’s new and happening this week in Las Vegas? Keep reading and we’ll hook you up. Downtown has a lot going on, and you should start at tequila and mezcal bar Lucky Day. Located in the hipster Fremont East District, the bar has a new collection of 14 signature cocktails that incorporate rare mezcals and small-batch tequilas into the recipes. Right across the street, stop into Cheapshot for its new late-night showings of funky and fun variety show Miss Behave’s Mavericks and stay after when the bar and lounge turns into an after-hours hot spot with various themed parties throughout the weekend, like Friday night party Bodywork that goes till 4 a.m., and Saturday night party Guilty Pleasures, where guests can make DJ requests and check out the gogo dancers until 3 a.m. One more stop downtown is at Circa Resort & Casino, where guests can imbibe a new custom blonde lager from local Able Baker Brewing Company. In honor of the iconic neon sign Vegas Vickie, which hangs prominently inside the casino, guests can try the specially made beer—this is an only-in-Vegas experience!
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Getting a First-of-its-Kind Casino Hotel
Las Vegas caters to pretty much everyone. If you want to gamble in a giant pyramid or swim under a replica of the Eiffel Tower, well MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Luxor offers one and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report Paris Las Vegas has the other. Those are just two random examples from a city where you can experience world-class luxury and every other type of experience sometimes without having to travel very far.
vegas24seven.com
Freakling Bros. Horror Shows rises from the dead for 30th terrifying season in Las Vegas
JUDGEMENT – You’re Guilty, Death is Coming, a haunting new room inside. Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back from the dead and ready to scare the hell out of Las Vegas for its 30th horrifying year! Rated the scariest haunt in the country by USA Today, Freakling Bros. Horror Shows offers a hellishly-curated festival of nightmares – three expertly-crafted haunts in one horrifying location, including Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction, Gates of Hell, the experimental COVEN of 13 and the classic Castle Vampyre. JUDGEMENT – You’re Guilty, Death is Coming, a haunting new room inside COVEN of 13, is also set to make its debut for the 2022 Halloween season.
5 shot at party in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that wounded five people attending a party in the northeast valley, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Marion Drive, which is north of East […]
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
LVMPD: Birthday party ends with five people shot in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police said they have one suspect in custody after a shooting overnight Sunday. Five people were shot in total.
cdcgamingreports.com
Texas Station goes and takes with it a shining piece of a hurting Las Vegas neighborhood
As spectacular Las Vegas endings go, this past week’s demolition of the locals-friendly Texas Station was a fairly humdrum affair. No dynamite-packed implosions set to music, no nighttime pyrotechnics celebrating the end of an era. No big crowds choking on demolition dust and the ghosts of high rollers past.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: This Red Rock Country Club home offers indoor and outdoor bliss
The Red Rock Country Club is, quite possibly, the height of luxury in Las Vegas, a sprawling, masterplanned community where elegance exudes from every corner. It’s host to a 7,001-yard, par-72 private mountain course and a 6,883-yard, par-72 public arroyo course, both designed by Arnold Palmer and featuring rolling fairways, dramatic water features and multitiered greens. And a home has become available in this desert-based paradise, one with plenty of room for both large families and large get-togethers.
Las Vegas Weekly
Wake up to señorita bread at Las Vegas’ Starbread Bakery
A warm pastry is often the only thing that can get me out of bed in the morning. A sweet doughnut? A flaky croissant? Consider me conscious. Enter Starbread Bakery. Since originating in Vallejo, California, in 1988, the business has expanded to 12 spots in California, and Las Vegas’ first location celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Nine amazing Las Vegas sushi rolls you have to try now
While sushi’s history goes back more than a dozen centuries in Japan, it was about five decades ago that the culinary idea made its way to the U.S. Since then, one would be hard-pressed to not find a sushi restaurant in every state in the country—and in thriving metropolises, there might be one on every block. It isn’t hard to understand why: The balanced combination of simplicity and complexity creates that perfect bite. In honor of sushi, we’ve rounded up nine rolls that best represent the long-standing traditions, but with a twist suitable for all the glitz of Las Vegas—be it the price, ingredients, creativity or presentation.
Rail roots: Las Vegas no longer a railroad town, but it left a mark
For Las Vegas, the threat of a rail strike dredged up century-old strike history and an opportunity to look at the city's current relationship with railroads.
Fox5 KVVU
Construction project in northwest Las Vegas raises safety concerns for churchgoers nearby
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People who attend church at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church which is located on Fort Apache and Centennial Parkway said people race through the parking lot and use it as an alternative route to avoid construction nearby. “I personally have been hit at...
