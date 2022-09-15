Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Man Charged With Stealing Nearly $200K From A Local McDonald’s
A Florida man has been arrested after stealing a lot more than burgers from a McDonald’s location, according to deputies On September 4, 2022, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Jon Jon Smith, 38, for stealing nearly $200,000 from a local McDonald’s. Investigators say these
cbs12.com
I-Team: Woman who had the largest guardianship practice in Florida on trial
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Jurors are deliberating in the trial of Rebecca Fierle, the woman considered to be Florida's most notorious guardian. Fierle is facing a felony abuse charge related to the death of 75-year-old Steven Stryker, a ward in her care. As the CBS12 News I-Team reported last...
cbs12.com
Caught on camera: Drunk driver crashes into Florida deputy's car
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Victor Arevalo, 59, crashed into Deputy Stubblefield and his trainee Deputy Garcia while they were working on a traffic crash on U.S. 17 says officials. The collision knocked Stubblefield to the ground and caused Deputy Garcia to hit the dashboard. This video shows the...
Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
wfla.com
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said fugitive Adrian Kamai Rivers, 52, was caught after a deputy pulled over a Dodge Challenger that had a broken headlight in Palm Coast.
Over $1M worth of cocaine taken off Florida streets after 6-month narcotics investigation, deputies say
Over $1 million worth of cocaine was taken off Florida streets after a 6-month narcotics investigation in Citrus County, deputies said.
cbs12.com
FDOT launches 'Be Rail Smart' Campaign to raise rail crossing safety awareness
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s a story we continue to follow in South Florida: railroad safety, with Florida’s tracks being the 2nd deadliest per track mile in the country as of 2019. The concern has been front and center recently after we saw several months...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jury deliberates as Florida guardian is accused of client’s abuse, neglect
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County jury needs more time to decide if a former Florida guardian caused the death of a 75-year-old Tampa man. Rebecca Fierle was arrested and charged in February 2020 with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person. That's in relation to the death of Steven Stryker.
WSVN-TV
Woman arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits. 7News cameras captured 26-year-old Nicole Cardona as Miami Beach Police took her into custody, Wednesday. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the suspect sold applications for permanent disabled parking permits...
Chick-fil-A employee stops carjacking in Florida, authorities say
The employee was punched in the face during the altercation, authorities say.
Florida Man Arrested After DNA Shows Minor Child’s Baby Is His
A 48-year-old Florida man has been arrested after an investigation, and DNA showed that he was the father of a juvenile’s baby. According to deputies, on Jan. 11, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report from the Department of Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
Should big insurers be required to cover homes in Florida along with autos?
Every so often, a beleaguered Florida consumer proposes a way to fix Florida’s property insurance availability problem: The state legislature should require big national insurance companies that bombard the state with auto insurance ads to also sell homeowners insurance. After all, they ask, why should the big companies be allowed to cherry-pick the easier and most profitable motor vehicle ...
Coast Guard offloads more than $475M in illegal drugs in Florida
The Coast Guard said it offloaded more than $475 million worth of illegal drugs at Base Miami Beach on Thursday.
cbs12.com
CBS12 to host gubernatorial debate in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — CBS12 is hosting the first televised debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. It will take place at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on October 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. The debate will be moderated by CBS12 News anchor...
NBC Miami
WATCH: High-Speed Police Chase Underway in South Florida
A high-speed police chase was underway in South Florida Thursday. Footage showed a white sedan speeding and weaving in and out of traffic as it was being pursued by a Florida Highway Patrol troopers on the Florida's Turnpike. It was unknown how the pursuit began. Check back with NBC 6...
Pensacola man has clothes set on fire, car beaten by frying pan before choking woman: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for a domestic violence charge after allegedly choking out and beating a woman, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Henry Lee Salter, 46, was charged with two counts of battery, obstructing justice and damaging property. Deputies said on Aug. 4, they responded to […]
NBC Miami
‘There's No Justice': South Florida Family Outraged Over Sentencing in Fatal Shooting
A South Florida family is expressing outrage over what they believe was a light sentence for a man involved in a fatal shooting. "I felt a lot of darkness in that courtroom," Catherine Jackson Rengifo said. "I just feel very disappointed in the system right now." Jackson Rengifo and other...
cbs12.com
50-year cold case cracked: Former Nevada deputy attorney general arrested for murder
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A former Nevada deputy attorney general has been arrested for murder in connection to the 1972 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years, according to authorities. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested...
Comments / 0