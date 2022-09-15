ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs12.com

Caught on camera: Drunk driver crashes into Florida deputy's car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Victor Arevalo, 59, crashed into Deputy Stubblefield and his trainee Deputy Garcia while they were working on a traffic crash on U.S. 17 says officials. The collision knocked Stubblefield to the ground and caused Deputy Garcia to hit the dashboard. This video shows the...
cbs12.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WSVN-TV

Woman arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits. 7News cameras captured 26-year-old Nicole Cardona as Miami Beach Police took her into custody, Wednesday. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the suspect sold applications for permanent disabled parking permits...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Should big insurers be required to cover homes in Florida along with autos?

Every so often, a beleaguered Florida consumer proposes a way to fix Florida’s property insurance availability problem: The state legislature should require big national insurance companies that bombard the state with auto insurance ads to also sell homeowners insurance. After all, they ask, why should the big companies be allowed to cherry-pick the easier and most profitable motor vehicle ...
cbs12.com

CBS12 to host gubernatorial debate in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — CBS12 is hosting the first televised debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. It will take place at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on October 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. The debate will be moderated by CBS12 News anchor...
NBC Miami

WATCH: High-Speed Police Chase Underway in South Florida

A high-speed police chase was underway in South Florida Thursday. Footage showed a white sedan speeding and weaving in and out of traffic as it was being pursued by a Florida Highway Patrol troopers on the Florida's Turnpike. It was unknown how the pursuit began. Check back with NBC 6...
