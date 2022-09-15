Read full article on original website
Times News
I-80 bridge in Carbon to be replaced
A bridge along Interstate 80 in Carbon County that was originally part of a tolling plan is slated to be replaced next year. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released its plans for the I-80 bridge replacement project, which will take 2-3 years to complete at a cost estimated between $60 to $75 million.
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 9-19
Travels in Monroe county could be subject to delays this coming week. See PennDOT roadwork below. MONROE COUNTY, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week.
Times News
Water main break clogs Tamaqua traffic
Water flowed freely. Traffic did not. Delays on Route 309 in Tamaqua were longer than usual this week because of a water main break on the north end of town which leaked water at a rate of about 1 million gallons per day. The town also put a boil water advisory in place.
sauconsource.com
‘Abrupt’ Merge Caused Crash on I-78 West in Lower Saucon: Police
Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast are investigating a chain reaction-type crash that occurred when a westbound driver on I-78 began to abruptly change lanes. In a report on the accident, police said it happened in the early afternoon of July 25 near mile marker 69.9 in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.
The Need for Speed at Weatherly Hillclimb
WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of drivers felt the need for speed Saturday and Sunday in Carbon County. They tackled a one-mile stretch of Hill Street again, Sunday, for the two-day Weatherly Hillclimb. The ‘Sports Car Club of America’ sanctioned race tracts, all kinds of slick cars, competitors, and a big crowd.One of the […]
Times News
Tamaqua to vote on cameras
Tamaqua Area School District is considering adding smart surveillance cameras using funds from a state grant. Next week school board members will vote on purchasing 115 door sensors and an undisclosed number of cameras made by Verkada Inc., a tech company which makes surveillance systems for schools and businesses. The...
Scranton school evacuated after small fire
SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Scranton were forced out of an elementary school Friday after reports of a fire. Children at Robert Morris Elementary along Boulevard Avenue had to leave after an electrical outlet sparked, causing a small fire. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames. Students were...
Times News
Letter to the editor: Water Authorities and Taxes
County commissioners, township supervisors, and school directors should say a little prayer of thanks every night for water authority land in Carbon County. Land owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority will not raise your property tax. The Authority has no roads that need tar and chips, no garbage to pick up, no people complaining after a snowstorm that their roads weren’t plowed, no students to increase school taxes, no need for municipal police patrols.
Times News
Mahoning Valley fire company holds celebration
The 17th annual Celebration of Community held Saturday on the grounds of Mahoning Valley Fire Company had some ancillary purposes. Mahoning Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jay Michalik said the main reason was to say thank you to the Mahoning Valley community for its support. Michalik said it also:. • Served...
Times News
Schuylkill commissioners return unused grants
Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of actions at a public meeting Wednesday. • The Office of Senior Services’ return of $13,316.80 in block grant funds to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging for the 2021-2022 caregiver program;. • The return of $4,425.24 in block grant funds for PA Medi...
Times News
Turnpike crashes
State police at the Pocono barracks reported on two crashes investigated by troopers along the northeast extension of the turnpike in Carbon County. • A crash was reported at 11:25 p.m. on Sept. 12 in Franklin Township. Troopers said Joshua S. Steventon, 32, of Lehighton, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt southbound in the left lane when he lost control on water that had accumulated on the road due to a heavy downpour of rain. The vehicle struck the center concrete barrier before coming to rest in the right lane.
skooknews.com
Upcoming Road Work Scheduled for Schuylkill County
PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ----------------------------------- Butler & Barry Twps. Restriction: Westbound lane restriction. Start date: 9/28/22. Est completion date: 9/28/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ---------------------------------- Rush Twp. Road name: PA 309. Between: PA 54...
skooknews.com
Truck Gets Hung Up on Wall After Taking Turn Too Early in Lavelle
A man walked away uninjured after a crash in Lavelle late Saturday. Around 9:00pm, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Main Street and Barry Street in Lavelle for a motor vehicle accident. According to Butler Township Police, an elderly male attempted to make a right hand turn onto...
wrnjradio.com
Two separate fires damage two Warren County diners
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Fire crews were busy Friday dealing with two separate diner fires in Lopatcong Township. At around 1:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a working fire at the Catch 22 Diner, formerly Red Rose diner, on Route 22 east, according to a post on the Lopatcong Township Fire Company’s Facebook page.
WFMZ-TV Online
Macungie police seek witnesses to bicycle accident on Rt. 100
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Macungie Police and EMS responded to a bicycle crash Saturday evening at 4:40 p.m. The incident happened in the area of W. Main, Rt. 100. Police are asking anyone who saw the accident to contact the department at (610) 966-2222 or email tbernhard@macungiepd.org.
Times News
Lansford Borough Council
Lansford Borough Council acted on the following items this week:. • Voted to table the awarding of the bid for a handicapped ramp project for Ashton Park. The grant they received was for $50,000. The actual bids came in at $96,000. The engineer recommended tabling the bids until further funding can be acquired.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police investigate serious crash involving motorcycle in Williams Twp.
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A crash between a motorcycle and SUV shut down a stretch of Route 611 in Northampton County. It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. Vehicles were detoured while police reconstructed the crash. State Police tell us...
Times News
Jim Thorpe teen injured in crash
A 17-year-old Jim Thorpe boy was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 3:38 p.m. Aug. 29 on Long Run Road, in Franklin Township. State police at the Lehighton barracks said he was a passenger in a 2001 Ford Mustang that was driven by Steven L. Ackerman, 21, also of Jim Thorpe. Two other passengers, Alex J. Turek, 18, and Dominick Williams, 18, also of Jim Thorpe, were uninjured.
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 309 Closed South of Tamaqua Due to Fatal Crash in Lehigh County
Route 309 is closed in both directions south of Tamaqua late Friday due to a fatal crash. The crash reported occurred just before 9:00pm at the intersection with Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. A coroner was reported to have been called to the scene of the crash. The...
yourdailylocal.com
Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
