Edgecombe County man arrested in murder investigation

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in a shooting death of a man in Princeville on Sept. 10.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports Devin M. Hyman was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murer. He was taken before a magistrate and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under no bond.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired on Rainey Street in Princeville on Sept. 10. They found Kel’zavion Branch dead.

Sheriff Cleveland Atkinson would like to thank the following agencies who helped in the capture of Devin Hyman. He also thanked those who contacted them with tips that led to the arrest.

NCSBI Criminal Apprehension Team

Greenville NC PD VCAT

Washington, NC Police Department

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.