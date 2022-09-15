ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Edgecombe County man arrested in murder investigation

By Jason O. Boyd, Edgecombe County Sheriff&#039;s Office
 3 days ago

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in a shooting death of a man in Princeville on Sept. 10.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports Devin M. Hyman was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murer. He was taken before a magistrate and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under no bond.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired on Rainey Street in Princeville on Sept. 10. They found Kel’zavion Branch dead.

Sheriff Cleveland Atkinson would like to thank the following agencies who helped in the capture of Devin Hyman. He also thanked those who contacted them with tips that led to the arrest.

  • NCSBI Criminal Apprehension Team
  • Greenville NC PD VCAT
  • Washington, NC Police Department
  • Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
