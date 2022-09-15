ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto ranked as top 5 worst city in California for pedestrian versus vehicle crashes

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uma2n_0hwyNOSN00

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Following a pedestrian crosswalk operation on Monday the Modesto Police Department said they found that Modesto has the fourth highest number of pedestrian-involved accidents in the state.

During the six-hour operation, officers issued tickets to 70 drivers for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk or for failing to stop when other vehicles stopped at a crosswalk to allow a pedestrian to cross, according to police.

The police department said that officers were placed in at least one location in every beat in the city.

Police found that two of the drivers they pulled over were driving with a suspended license and had their vehicles towed.

Comments / 13

FOUR TWENTY
3d ago

we have a lot of 5150s walking in the street i almost hit one on yosemite last friday...he was playing in the street and it was dark not all are 5150 but something has to be done

Reply
3
Angel Parmley
3d ago

the law is that they have the right of way. if people weren't in such a hurry and paid better attention rather than being on the phone I'm sure those numbers would be far less. I've seen someone killed in a hit and run, distracted driving is just as careless as drunk driving.

Reply
2
