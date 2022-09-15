Modesto ranked as top 5 worst city in California for pedestrian versus vehicle crashes

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Following a pedestrian crosswalk operation on Monday the Modesto Police Department said they found that Modesto has the fourth highest number of pedestrian-involved accidents in the state.

During the six-hour operation, officers issued tickets to 70 drivers for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk or for failing to stop when other vehicles stopped at a crosswalk to allow a pedestrian to cross, according to police.

The police department said that officers were placed in at least one location in every beat in the city.

Police found that two of the drivers they pulled over were driving with a suspended license and had their vehicles towed.

