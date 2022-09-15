Read full article on original website
The L
3d ago
He's part of the problems contaminating the prison system. Everyone knows how drugs get into the prison system and why so many inmates are dropping dead from overdoses. Life is good The L
15
Tiana Vance
3d ago
WELCOME TO THE COUNT DOWN ? Who next in line ? I really understand why throw all that training,get hired to this kind dumb crap like this .Then he gonna say (I'M NOT MAKING ENOUGH MONEY).
12
julio
3d ago
Garbage loser who has lost faith and honor to the OATH . A lot of LOSERS are following that path . Pathetic to see .
12
NBC New York
Man Pulls Ax on Trio During Argument in Manhattan McDonald's: Cops
A 31-year-old Bronx man was arrested for allegedly pulling an ax from his backpack during an argument with three other men at a McDonald's on the Lower East Side, police said Sunday. It wasn't clear what sparked the argument, but Michael Placios allegedly took out the ax and threatened the...
Woman attacked, called anti-Black slurs by pedicab driver in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedicab driver attacked a woman and made anti-Black statements in Manhattan last week, police said on Saturday. The 52-year-old victim witnessed an argument between the suspect and a taxi driver near Broadway and West 46th Street at around 8 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said. When the victim offered to […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Smooky MarGielaa Arrested, 20-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Charged With Attempted Murder: Report
Bronx-born recording artist Toumani Diabaté – better known to fans as Smooky MarGielaa – has reportedly been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Queens, New York earlier this summer. According to DefPen, the 20-year-old was taken into police custody on September 1st, at which time he was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
Man assaults Long Island dry cleaner employee, puts him in chokehold
A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly beat up an employee at a Long Island cleaners, held a knife to him and put him in a chokehold, police said.
Corrections officer charged for selling cocaine out of Manhattan apartment
A corrections officer for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is facing charges for selling cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Thursday.
NBC New York
1 Dead, 3 Wounded in Brazen Queens Shooting
A 28-year-old man who was shot multiple times when gunfire erupted in Queens Sunday has died, while three others remain hospitalized for their wounds, authorities say. Cops responding to a report of a quadruple shooting on 40th Road in Elmhurst around 1:30 p.m. found four men shot. It wasn't clear...
police1.com
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officer's gun away
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer's gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation
A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
NBC New York
Danish Tourist Shot in the Back During NYC Robbery Early Sunday
A Danish tourist walking the streets of Manhattan's Upper West Side during the wee hours of Sunday morning was shot during a robbery gone wrong, police said. The man, 31, was at West End Avenue and West 103rd Street at 3:30 a.m. when he was approached by a man demanding his property.
4 people shot, 1 fatally outside market in Queens
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on 41st Ave near Warren outside a corner market in Elmhurst. The entire area was roped off for investigation.
New York City man terrorizes McDonald's customers in axe-wielding rampage
A man was captured on video in a New York City McDonald’s terrorizing patrons and chasing them around with an ax after being pummeled by a group of men following a verbal altercation. The New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 31-year-old male, identified as...
New York City man pleads guilty to slashing mom's throat, dumping her body in trash can
A New York City man admitted Friday that he viciously beat his mother then sliced her throat to get his hands on her $11 million fortune, according to prosecutors. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder as part of a plea deal for the grisly murder of Paula Chin, 65, in her Lower Manhattan apartment Jan. 30, 2019.
Mount Vernon man, 19, fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment building
A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Saturday evening and police have arrested a suspect, authorities said.
Teen fatally stabbed near Bronx library
The stabbing happened on a side street in Fordham Manor near East Kingsbridge Road. The knife used in the attack lay on the ground as police investigated the crime.
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
Suspect From Hempstead Nabbed After Robbery Outside Uniondale 7-Eleven
A suspect has been charged after a broad-daylight robbery at a Long Island 7-Eleven. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in Uniondale. A 22-year-old man was making a delivery to the 7-Eleven located at 333 Oak St., when the suspect entered his delivery truck and removed his cell phone and backpack, Nassau County Police said.
‘I’m free’: Son admits to killing mom so he can get his inheritance: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A son has admitted to brutally killing his mother in a Tribeca apartment three years ago so he could get his inheritance sooner, authorities said Friday. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the […]
Suspect in Bronx sucker punch indicted on assault charges
Prosecutors say 55-year-old Bui Van Phu attacked Jesus Cortez outside the Fuego Tipico Restaurant on East 188th Street in Fordham Heights.
