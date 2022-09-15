Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State Makes Big Jump in the Polls
The Lions climb eight spots in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after big win over Auburn.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State HC James Franklin Doesn’t Want More Big Ten-SEC Matchups
That’s what many Penn State fans felt like shouting from the rooftop Saturday. “No.” is what coach James Franklin would say in response. Penn State’s two-year mini-series with Auburn came to a close Saturday, and Franklin’s team finished it 2-0 with an emphatic 41-12 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was the first time a Big Ten team ever played in Jordan-Hare, and Auburn is now 0-1 lifetime against Big Ten teams in its house.
iheart.com
Penn State Moves Up, Michigan State Falls Out Of Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll
The Penn State Nittany Lions were one of the biggest movers in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 4 while one of their conference rivals had the biggest falls. The Nittany Lions ranked No. 14 overall during Sunday's (September 18) AP Poll release following a 41-12 rout at Auburn on Saturday (September 17).
247Sports
In His Own Words: Harsin on being routed by Penn State
In a shocking result, Auburn was spanked on its home field by No. 22 Penn State on Saturday afternoon, 41-12, marking the worst home loss for the Tigers in a decade (38-0 to Georgia in 2012). Here's everything Bryan Harsin said postgame about his team's deflating loss early in the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Bryan Harsin said after the Penn State loss
Auburn's head coach thinks the way his team responds to this loss will define the season
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn
At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
nittanysportsnow.com
Saquon Barkley, Others React to Nick Singleton’s Performance
Nick Singleton is the most hyped Penn State running back since Saquon Barkley made his presence known back in 2015. Singleton lived up to that hype in Saturday’s 41-12 win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, finishing the day with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Barkley— who...
Freshman D’Antae Sheffy continues to shine for State College in win over Altoona
Don’t look now but the State College Little Lions just might have a star on their hands. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Rally in the Valley’ event taking place in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A Food Truck Rally in the Valley is taking place Sunday in State College. The event started at noon and will run until 3 p.m. There will be multiple food trucks along with acoustic duo Hops & Vines and the Brass Rats playing music. There will also be activities and […]
Digital Collegian
State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies
State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
State College
Letters: Nittany Mall Casino Makes Sense; Mastriano’s ‘Freedom’; Biden’s Impact
I’m not one that normally speaks up about plans for commercial space, but since it feels like most of the recent public comments about the proposed Nittany Mall casino have been negative, I want to speak for the other side. There are many in this community that would welcome a casino, and are even excited that one may be coming. I am one of them.
PennDOT recommends routes for State College Connector
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For decades, a major highway project connecting Centre County has been discussed. Now, PennDOT is making their recommendations for where the route should run and it has residents concerned it could severely impact their lives. “We felt the three that we moved forward were the least impactful when we were […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre County drops back to medium COVID level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
Here’s the latest on new coronavirus cases, deaths, availability of updated booster shots and more for Pennsylvania.
WTAJ
Meet Malena Ramirez, the theatrical, roller skating dancing queen from State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — She can dance, she can jive, she’s having the time of her life! Meet Malena Ramirez, by day she’s a comedian, actress and theater professor at Penn State University, and a professional roller skater by night. Well…maybe she’s not technically a “professional” roller skater, but she’s pretty dang good, and a lot of fun to watch. If you live in the State College area, you’ve probably seen Malena skating around Blue Course Drive or skating through town in the State College PRIDE parade.
PennDOT: Work halted on Friday for State College road project
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College won’t have to worry about running into any roadwork for Friday on one of the city’s more busier streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update for it’s Atherton Street (Route 3014) project on Thursday and said that all lanes will be […]
Southern Cove Power Reunion hosts 32nd annual fall show
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Southern Cove Power Reunion hosted its 32nd annual fall event throughout the weekend in New Enterprise. The free event kicked off Friday morning at 8 a.m. as the kitchen opened. There was no shortage of food at the event, as people from across the area come out to eat […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PSEA, State College educators warn against Doug Mastriano’s plans for education funding
The proposed budget cuts could mean a $72.5 million reduction for the State College Area School District alone.
Storms, powerful winds possible Monday across part of central Pa.
Thunderstorms could pop up across south-central Pennsylvania Monday and bring with them forceful, possibly damaging winds, forecasters said. “Strong to marginally severe” wind gusts and storms are most likely in the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Monday...
Two new businesses have opened on Williams Street in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Two businesses have recently opened on Williams Street in Williamsport, and they’re both owned, operated, and geared towards women. Waxed Waxed opened June 1 and offers a variety of waxing services, as well as eyebrow lamination and eyelash extensions. Owner Mindy Day said she opened Waxed because she saw that there was...
Comments / 0