ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State HC James Franklin Doesn’t Want More Big Ten-SEC Matchups

That’s what many Penn State fans felt like shouting from the rooftop Saturday. “No.” is what coach James Franklin would say in response. Penn State’s two-year mini-series with Auburn came to a close Saturday, and Franklin’s team finished it 2-0 with an emphatic 41-12 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was the first time a Big Ten team ever played in Jordan-Hare, and Auburn is now 0-1 lifetime against Big Ten teams in its house.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
iheart.com

Penn State Moves Up, Michigan State Falls Out Of Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll

The Penn State Nittany Lions were one of the biggest movers in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for We﻿ek 4 while one of their conference rivals had the biggest falls. The Nittany Lions ranked No. 14 overall during Sunday's (September 18) AP Poll release following a 41-12 rout at Auburn on Saturday (September 17).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

In His Own Words: Harsin on being routed by Penn State

In a shocking result, Auburn was spanked on its home field by No. 22 Penn State on Saturday afternoon, 41-12, marking the worst home loss for the Tigers in a decade (38-0 to Georgia in 2012). Here's everything Bryan Harsin said postgame about his team's deflating loss early in the season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
City
Columbus, PA
City
State College, PA
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State College, PA
Football
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Saquon Barkley, Others React to Nick Singleton’s Performance

Nick Singleton is the most hyped Penn State running back since Saquon Barkley made his presence known back in 2015. Singleton lived up to that hype in Saturday’s 41-12 win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, finishing the day with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Barkley— who...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Roberts
Person
Nick Saban
Digital Collegian

State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies

State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT recommends routes for State College Connector

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For decades, a major highway project connecting Centre County has been discussed. Now, PennDOT is making their recommendations for where the route should run and it has residents concerned it could severely impact their lives. “We felt the three that we moved forward were the least impactful when we were […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Tigers#The Nittany Lions#Athletic#Ncaaif#Hotels#Beaver
WTAJ

Meet Malena Ramirez, the theatrical, roller skating dancing queen from State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — She can dance, she can jive, she’s having the time of her life! Meet Malena Ramirez, by day she’s a comedian, actress and theater professor at Penn State University, and a professional roller skater by night. Well…maybe she’s not technically a “professional” roller skater, but she’s pretty dang good, and a lot of fun to watch. If you live in the State College area, you’ve probably seen Malena skating around Blue Course Drive or skating through town in the State College PRIDE parade.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT: Work halted on Friday for State College road project

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College won’t have to worry about running into any roadwork for Friday on one of the city’s more busier streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update for it’s Atherton Street (Route 3014) project on Thursday and said that all lanes will be […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Southern Cove Power Reunion hosts 32nd annual fall show

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Southern Cove Power Reunion hosted its 32nd annual fall event throughout the weekend in New Enterprise. The free event kicked off Friday morning at 8 a.m. as the kitchen opened. There was no shortage of food at the event, as people from across the area come out to eat […]
NEW ENTERPRISE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy