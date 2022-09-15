ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Two arrested after high-speed police chase turns into a manhunt in Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Two people have been arrested after a high-speed chase turned into a search near Utica and Admiral.

The chase started as a traffic stop near Admiral and Sheridan after an SUV ran a red light. The driver, now identified as Vincent Poyhonen, speed off.

At one point, Poyhonen reached 100 miles per hour. Officers ended the chase due to safety concerns, but the TPD helicopter kept watch on the SUV.

Poyhonen and his passenger, Karalyn Vankalsbeek jumped near near Wheeling and Utica, and officers were able to take both into custody.

Officers found drug paraphernalia and fentanyl inside the SUV, which Poyhonen claimed. Poyhonen was charged with running a red light, eluding after former conviction of a felony, and drug possession with intent after former conviction of a felony.

Vankalsbeek was arrested on an outstanding larceny warrant.

