Missouri State

Law & Crime

Jury Recommends Sentence for Oklahoma Man Convicted of Beating Girlfriend’s 10-Month-Old Daughter to Death

A 34-year-old man in Oklahoma will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for viciously beating his girlfriend’s baby daughter to death two years ago. Following a three-day trial, a Canadian County jury on Thursday found Joshua Paul Jennings guilty of murdering 10-month-old Paisley Louise Cearley and recommended that he serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Law & Crime

Science Teacher and His Wife Found Shot to Death at Their Virginia Home: Cops

A science teacher and his wife were found shot to death on Friday, say police in Culpeper, Virginia. Officers said they got a 911 call in the afternoon. Local police and deputies responded to the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue. There, they found married couple Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, both dead. Cops did not suggest how the deaths occurred. They said they are not looking for any persons of interest.
Mother Jones

A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
Law & Crime

‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
The Independent

Man who thought Kylie Jenner ordered him to kill three men is sentenced to life in prison

A California man who killed three people because he believed Kylie Jenner “told him to do it”  will spend the rest of his life in prison.Marvin Magallanes was sentenced for the killings of Sabah Alsaad, 49, and Onosai Tavita, 52, — two homeless men he stabbed to death in 2016 and 2017, respectively — and Danny Pham, 27, who Mr Magallanes strangled inside their joint prison cell, the Daily Mail reported. The 25 August sentencing by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger followed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea by Magallanes’ attorneys, who unsuccessfully argued he...
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

