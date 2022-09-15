A science teacher and his wife were found shot to death on Friday, say police in Culpeper, Virginia. Officers said they got a 911 call in the afternoon. Local police and deputies responded to the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue. There, they found married couple Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, both dead. Cops did not suggest how the deaths occurred. They said they are not looking for any persons of interest.

CULPEPER, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO