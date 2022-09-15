Read full article on original website
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Shannon Cox allegedly told his wife he was both Satan and Jesus before severing his right leg with a cut off saw in front of the couple’s 5-year-old child. An Arkansas dad has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly cutting off his own leg with a standing saw in front of his 5-year-old daughter.
Arkansas Man Claimed to Be Jesus Before Using ‘Chop Saw’ to Amputate His Own Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Child: Sheriff
A 48-year-old Arkansas man and his 30-year-old wife were arrested after the man allegedly claimed he was both “Jesus Christ” and “Satan” before using a chop saw to amputate his own leg in front of their young daughter last month. Shannon Cox and his wife, Sandy...
Jury Recommends Sentence for Oklahoma Man Convicted of Beating Girlfriend’s 10-Month-Old Daughter to Death
A 34-year-old man in Oklahoma will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for viciously beating his girlfriend’s baby daughter to death two years ago. Following a three-day trial, a Canadian County jury on Thursday found Joshua Paul Jennings guilty of murdering 10-month-old Paisley Louise Cearley and recommended that he serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Indiana Man Who Claimed to Shoot Fiancée When He Missed Shooting Himself Is Sentenced to Decades in Prison
A murder defendant must serve a total of 60 years in prison for killing his fiancée. Kendale Abel Jr. was convicted in June. Authorities have said he claimed to fatally shoot Ashley Richardson, 29, when he was trying to die by suicide but missed. At his sentencing on Monday,...
Complex
17-Year-Old Who Killed Her Alleged Rapist Ordered to Pay $150,000 to His Family
An Iowa teenager, who was a victim of human trafficking, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 for killing her alleged rapist, NBC News via the Associated Press reports. Peiper Lewis was sentenced on Tuesday after she pleaded to involuntary manslaughter and willful...
Former Elder Robert Lee Harris Convicted Of Killing Wife In Kansas
A former church elder, 30-year-old Robert Lee Harris, was convicted of killing his wife in Overland Park, Kansas. Harris, who was a church elder at the Repairers Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 19 for killing his wife, Tanisha Harris, 38, on Jan. 8, 2018.
Trump treated my family like disposable pawns and tore us apart, says daughter of convicted Jan. 6 rioter
Guy Reffitt was sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in the Capitol riot. His daughter told Insider that "it would only be just for former President Trump to be convicted." She said the "modern American family is becoming more fragile as the political climate rises." For Peyton...
2 Men Sentenced to Death for Throwing Drug Parties in a Psychiatric Hospital
While a patient was supposed to be undergoing rehab treatment in a psychiatric hospital, he was actually hosting parties in his soundproofed hospital room, kitted out with strobe lights, loudspeakers, DJ tables—and large quantities of MDMA, ketamine, and methamphetamine. But that came to an end when the police raided...
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Science Teacher and His Wife Found Shot to Death at Their Virginia Home: Cops
A science teacher and his wife were found shot to death on Friday, say police in Culpeper, Virginia. Officers said they got a 911 call in the afternoon. Local police and deputies responded to the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue. There, they found married couple Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, both dead. Cops did not suggest how the deaths occurred. They said they are not looking for any persons of interest.
Iowa man accused of murdering woman, placing her head on a stick in a park
An Iowa man was arrested for first-degree murder for allegedly killing a woman in April 2021 then placing her head on a stick in a park. Nathan James Gilmore, 23, was taken into custody on Friday in relation to the death of 29-year-old Angela Nicole Bradbury. Detectives alleged that he...
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said of the charges against Mary And Charles Vinson. A married Delaware couple is accused of beating, starving and force feeding two children in their custody for nearly two years, prosecutors said. Mary Vinson, 45,...
Man Who ‘Hacked’ Cancer-Stricken Grandmother to Death with Machete During Home Invasion Is Sentenced to Prison
A 27-year-old man from New York will spend the rest of his life behind bars for viciously killing a 73-year-old cancer-stricken grandmother during a home invasion exactly five years ago. Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Francis D. Ricigliano on Wednesday ordered Benjamin Lopez to serve a sentence of life in...
A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
Mystery deepens as missing 2-year-old is found dead near family home after vanishing while his parents slept
A TODDLER has been found dead near his family's home after vanishing while his dad slept - but mystery surrounds his disappearance. Ares Muse, two, was found dead on September 12, just hours after he allegedly went missing from his home in the middle of the night. Ares was last...
Woman, 20, and 19-year-old man are arrested for murder after man was found with serious injuries and died soon after
A young man and woman were arrested on Saturday after a Greater Manchester man was found with serious injuries and died shortly after. The suspects, a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, were taken into custody Saturday morning on a suspicion of murder charge. Police believe the pair may have been...
Man who thought Kylie Jenner ordered him to kill three men is sentenced to life in prison
A California man who killed three people because he believed Kylie Jenner “told him to do it” will spend the rest of his life in prison.Marvin Magallanes was sentenced for the killings of Sabah Alsaad, 49, and Onosai Tavita, 52, — two homeless men he stabbed to death in 2016 and 2017, respectively — and Danny Pham, 27, who Mr Magallanes strangled inside their joint prison cell, the Daily Mail reported. The 25 August sentencing by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger followed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea by Magallanes’ attorneys, who unsuccessfully argued he...
Inmate 'Tortured' With Hours Of Listening To 'Baby Shark' Found Dead
John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive at Oklahoma County Detention Center amid an ongoing lawsuit that alleges correction officers forced him to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat for hours.
MilitaryTimes
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
Law & Crime
