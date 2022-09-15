Read full article on original website
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
In Italy floods, mud tsunami swallowed victims alive
Adriana Pianelli called out to her husband and son as they disappeared under a sea of mud in the underground carpark, during a deadly storm that devastated villages in central Italy. "I saw them, I called Andrea!
BBC
Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform
Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
BBC
Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls
Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
BBC
Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state
People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
BBC
Police probe after body found on Aberdeen roundabout
Detectives in Aberdeen are investigating after a body was discovered on a roundabout in Dyce. Emergency services were called to the roundabout near the Marriot Hotel, at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, at about 03:30 on Saturday. Locals reported road closures and the presence of a police forensic tent. Officers...
BBC
Northumberland seal pup dies after being chased into the sea
A marine animal rescue group has said a seal pup died after it "spent the best part of a day being chased back into the sea by members of the public". British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said the pup was prevented from resting on the Northumberland beach. It was...
BBC
Leeds: Woman and child found dead in Holbeck flat
A woman and a child have been found dead in a flat in Holbeck, Leeds, police have confirmed. Officers were called to Cross Ingram Road at about 21:00 BST on Thursday after concerns were raised about the occupants' welfare. Formal identification has not yet been completed, but they are believed...
BBC
Leeds: Toddler killed after being hit by car on driveway
A toddler has died after being hit by a car on a driveway. Emergency services were called to Coupland Road in Beeston, Leeds, at about 20:10 BST on Friday, police said. A one-year-old girl was seriously injured and was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards. A West Yorkshire Police...
BBC
Man who flew to UK to stalk woman he met online is jailed
A "perverse" American who flew to Manchester to harass a woman after threatening to murder her and rape her corpse has been jailed. Edward Best, from Chicago, became aggressive and obsessive after the pair's online relationship broke down, Greater Manchester Police said. The 26-year-old watched her home for 12 days...
BBC
Funeral honours Queen's 'lifelong sense of duty'
The Queen's "lifelong sense of duty" has been remembered at her state funeral service at Westminster Abbey. Two thousand people including world leaders and royalty attended the funeral and crowds lined the streets for the procession of the coffin. King Charles III led the sombre procession behind his mother's coffin...
BBC
Century-old chocolate bars from Queen Victoria discovered in attic
A box of 122-year-old chocolate bars, that were sent to troops fighting in the Boer War, has been discovered in an attic. The tin of Rowntree's chocolate, made in York in 1899, was found at a house in Immingham, Lincolnshire. They were sent as gifts on behalf of Queen Victoria,...
BBC
Killer jailed for rape and attempted murder in Wellingborough
A convicted killer who came to Britain has been jailed for a minimum of 26 years for the rape and attempted murder of a stranger he left for dead in an alleyway. Sergiu Boianjiu, 38, attacked the woman as she walked home in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, in February. His trial heard...
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil teenager invited to attend the Queen's funeral
Like the rest of the world's teens, Andrew Millar is used to homework and hanging out with his mates. But on Monday the 16-year-old will be spending the day with kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers. The schoolboy from Merthyr Tydfil is one of the only people invited to represent...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Bristol man misses out as trains cancelled
A man who was invited to the Queen's funeral has missed the service because of rail disruption. Barry Boffy MBE, from Bristol, said "events conspired against me" after his train was stopped near Slough. The former British Transport Police employee eventually got to London but was then turned around by...
