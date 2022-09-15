ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Clouds and sprinkles clear out for a nice Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– After a little bit of excitement in the weather last night, we’ll get a break in the action for a few days. You might see a sprinkle or hear a rumble of thunder again Sunday night south of I-90. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are trying to get going but won’t pack much of a punch. Any showers roaming out there will wrap up by midnight.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny end to summer – Mark

Happy Monday! It’ll be sunny and mild with light winds, and just a little bit of haze. A low pressure system will be on the move, and will cross over us on Wednesday afternoon with increased clouds along with breezy and night showers. This system then cools us down for Thursday with continued showers.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Is it time to put away your summer clothes?

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Now, THIS is Sweater Weather! Bundle-up for a chilly start to the weekend. – Kris

We are tracking a very chilly Saturday morning! Temperatures will start in the upper 30s and lower 40s around the region. It’s going to require a lot more than a pumpkin spice latte to keep you warm on the soccer sidelines Saturday morning! Break out your sweatshirts and fleecy fall jackets! At least the wind will be light. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The Air Quality Index has improved dramatically and is expected to stay in the “good” range for Saturday.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily

SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
SANDPOINT, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend

OLDTOWN, Idaho – The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to...
OLDTOWN, ID
KREM2

Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Rollover collision partially blocking US-2 near the I-90 exchange

SPOKANE, Wash. – The westbound lanes of US-2 near the exchange with I-90 are partially blocked due to a overturned car on the median. Eastbound lanes are also partially blocked by responding crews. Police, a fire truck and at least one ambulance are all on scene. This is a...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Neon Jungle returns to Kootenai County Fairgrounds

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Neon Jungle returns to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in October, providing the community with a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses. The immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures, and other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
SPOKANE, WA
247Sports

WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages

PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
SPOKANE, WA

