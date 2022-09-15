We are tracking a very chilly Saturday morning! Temperatures will start in the upper 30s and lower 40s around the region. It’s going to require a lot more than a pumpkin spice latte to keep you warm on the soccer sidelines Saturday morning! Break out your sweatshirts and fleecy fall jackets! At least the wind will be light. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The Air Quality Index has improved dramatically and is expected to stay in the “good” range for Saturday.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO