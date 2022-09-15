ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

15-year-old makes outcry of abuse

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week on a warrant after a 15-year-old girl made an outcry of abuse. Aneel Mariscal, 20, has been charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

According to an affidavit, on August 27, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an unrelated disturbance at a home in Midland County when the teen made an outcry and said she’d been molested by her sister’s husband.

On August 31, the teen was brought to the Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview where she reported that in July of 2020, while at her mom’s home, she went to lie down because she wasn’t feeling well. She said the awoke to find Mariscal in bed with her under the covers with his arm around her. She said she left the room, but Mariscal reportedly visited her in bed several more times during the nights that followed that initial incident. The teen said Mariscal would “inch his hand” up her thigh and eventually, he moved his hand under her shirt to molest her. The girl said she didn’t tell anyone what happened because she was afraid no one would believe here.

Mariscal was arrested on a warrant on September 9 and was later released on an unknown bond.

Freda Radcliff
2d ago

she's 15 and probably scared to death that no one will believe her. I believe her 100%. be very careful who you take around younger siblings because these pigs can't keep their damn hands to themselves. you can not trust anyone these days.

ABC Big 2 News

