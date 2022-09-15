ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Short Pump Walmart reopened after ‘bomb threat’ investigated by Henrico Police

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division has now completed an investigation into “a suspicious situation” at a Walmart near Short Pump Town Center .

At around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, officers were called to the 11400 block of West Broad Street for a reported “bomb threat,” according to police.

Man accused by Richmond police of plotting July 4 shooting claims officers found guns after illegal search

A spokesperson told 8News that the threat was isolated to the Walmart store and both customers and employees were quickly evacuated by Henrico Police and Fire.

The store’s interior was then canvassed by Henrico Police and K-9 units, according to police. The store is now reportedly open and people have returned inside.

Henrico County Police are continuing to investigate the events that led up to the bomb threat call.

(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)
(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

