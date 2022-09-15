Read full article on original website
Related
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 19 – 23, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
royalexaminer.com
None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning
At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
royalexaminer.com
County Planning Commission recommends data center zoning ordinance amendment to allow data centers by right in industrial and light industrial zones
The commissioners also discussed the increasing number of applications for short-term tourist rentals in the county. The phenomenon is sweeping the country, and Warren County has more than 100 properties either approved or in the approval process. The Royal Examiner has previously reported on this movement. Investors from the Washington D.C. Metro area find the combination of relatively low sales prices, relatively low property taxes, and the area’s natural attractions as advantages of purchasing properties in Warren County and converting them to tourist rentals.
royalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Traffic cleared on I-95 North in Stafford
According to 511Virginia, a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 134.5, just past the Warrenton Road exit, in Stafford County has closed the left lane and left shoulder of I-95 North.
royalexaminer.com
Edgar “Buddy” McLaughlin Beverage
Edgar “Buddy” McLaughlin Beverage, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia with the Rev. Dr. Courtney Allen Crump officiating.
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
wsvaonline.com
Augusta County sees COVID spike
A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside Nova
Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake
There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
fredericksburg.today
Stafford Sheriff’s Office rescues unattended infant
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies comforted an infant and ensured she was cared for after an incident in South Stafford Saturday evening. On September 17th at 5:50 p.m. deputies responded to a medical emergency in the area of Ferry Road and Randolph Road. As the investigation unfolded, deputies linked a vehicle at the nearby White Oak 7-Eleven at 552 White Oak Road to the incident.
Career-switcher program gets Virginia teachers into the classroom
Virginia’s career-switcher program—an alternative route to teacher licensure—can get those people into a classroom within five months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfmd.com
Intersection Work To Begin Monday In Washington County
It will take place at US 40 at the Greenbriar State Park entrance. Boonsboro, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin this coming Monday in the Boonsboro area on an intersection improvement project. Crews will be working at US 40 at the entrance...
royalexaminer.com
Barbara Jane Snyder (1944 – 2022)
Barbara Jane Snyder, 78, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away at Commonwealth Assisted Living on September 14, 2022. Services will be private. Barbara was born on June 6, 1944, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to the late Fred and Grace Holt. Surviving Barbara is her loving husband of 46 years, Roger Snyder;...
WHSV
Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal Town Council Candidates Forum held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
The Front Royal Catholic Civic Education Group sponsored the Town Council Candidates Forum held at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal on September 16, 2022. The Front Royal Catholic Civic Education Group wants the community to be able to make informed choices regarding the November election,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
VSP respond to emergency plane landing on I-66
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police said they responded to a report of a small plane making an emergency landing on Interstate 66 near mile marker in Warren County around 10:43 a.m. Saturday morning. A preliminary investigation showed an engine failure in the aircraft. No one was injured. The...
WJLA
SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood
LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
Police: Two men attacked by strangers in Woodbridge
The two men reported being near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Botts Avenue when they were approached by an unknown group of men who assaulted them without warning. One of the victims temporarily lost consciousness during the attack and the other was stabbed.
Route 1 construction on entrance to future Veteran Affairs Clinic begins in Spotsylvania
Drivers can expect delays overnight on Route 1 in Fredericksburg from now until summer 2023 as construction work begins on a Route 1 entrance to a future Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic.
Comments / 1