Amarillo Globe-News high school football schedule, Sept. 16
FRIDAY
Non-District
Class 5A
Odessa at Amarillo, 7 p.m.
Tascosa at Hereford, 7 p.m.
Plainview at Dumas, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Wichita Falls at Randall, 7 p.m.
Decatur at Pampa, 7 p.m.
Bushland at Borger, 7 p.m.
Perryton at Canadian, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Panhandle at River Road, 7 p.m.
Dalhart at Friona, 7 p.m.
Muleshoe at Tulia, 7 p.m.
Holliday at Childress, 7 p.m.
Dimmitt at Brownfield, 7 p.m.
Wellington at Spearman, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Highland Park at Gruver, 7 p.m.
Farwell at Texico (NM), 7:30 p.m.
Stratford at Vega, 7 p.m.
Bovina at Olton, 7 p.m.
Shamrock at Sanford-Fritch, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Booker, 7 p.m.
Morton at Boys Ranch, 7 p.m.
West Texas at Sunray, 7 p.m.
Clarendon at Smyer, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Windthorst, 7 p.m.
Abilene TLC at Lockney, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Miami at Paducah, 7 p.m.
Groom at Claude, 7 p.m.
Kress at Happy, 7 p.m.
Valley at Nazareth, 7:30 p.m.
McLean at Lefors, 7 p.m.
Hedley at Patton Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Lazbuddie at Silverton, 7:30 p.m.
Springlake-Earth at Amherst, 7:30 p.m.
Wildorado at White Deer, 7 p.m.
Comments / 0