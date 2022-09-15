ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Globe-News high school football schedule, Sept. 16

By By Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BqQN_0hwyMCpS00

FRIDAY

Non-District

Class 5A

Odessa at Amarillo, 7 p.m.

Tascosa at Hereford, 7 p.m.

Plainview at Dumas, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Wichita Falls at Randall, 7 p.m.

Decatur at Pampa, 7 p.m.

Bushland at Borger, 7 p.m.

Perryton at Canadian, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Panhandle at River Road, 7 p.m.

Dalhart at Friona, 7 p.m.

Muleshoe at Tulia, 7 p.m.

Holliday at Childress, 7 p.m.

Dimmitt at Brownfield, 7 p.m.

Wellington at Spearman, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Highland Park at Gruver, 7 p.m.

Farwell at Texico (NM), 7:30 p.m.

Stratford at Vega, 7 p.m.

Bovina at Olton, 7 p.m.

Shamrock at Sanford-Fritch, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Booker, 7 p.m.

Morton at Boys Ranch, 7 p.m.

West Texas at Sunray, 7 p.m.

Clarendon at Smyer, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Windthorst, 7 p.m.

Abilene TLC at Lockney, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Miami at Paducah, 7 p.m.

Groom at Claude, 7 p.m.

Kress at Happy, 7 p.m.

Valley at Nazareth, 7:30 p.m.

McLean at Lefors, 7 p.m.

Hedley at Patton Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Lazbuddie at Silverton, 7:30 p.m.

Springlake-Earth at Amherst, 7:30 p.m.

Wildorado at White Deer, 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa vs. Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Bronchos faced the Amarillo Sandies. The Bronchos fell short losing to the Sandies 42-17 Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
ODESSA, TX
KFDA

THE WRAP UP: Week 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week four of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 4:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: 4A and 3A...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dumas, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Decatur, TX
City
Perryton, TX
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Olton, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Farwell, TX
City
Spearman, TX
City
Highland Park, TX
City
Wildorado, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Tulia, TX
City
Sunray, TX
Amarillo, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Hedley, TX
Amarillo, TX
Sports
City
Gruver, TX
City
Paducah, TX
City
Dimmitt, TX
City
Pampa, TX
City
Kress, TX
City
Boys Ranch, TX
City
Childress, TX
City
Earth, TX
City
Holliday, TX
City
Borger, TX
City
Windthorst, TX
City
Dalhart, TX
City
Plainview, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Friona, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
City
Silverton, TX
City
Nazareth, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#West Texas#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Canadian#Sanford Fritch#Lockney#Lefors
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo

LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
HEREFORD, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo

Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday

The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

I Could Do Without the Names

Hello fellow HPPR Radio Book Club listeners. My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas. As someone who grew up in Amarillo but lived in several different cities in the U.S. and two years in South Korea, I found Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole a mixed bag of farcical and observational storytelling.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Who’s honoring National cheeseburger day on Sept. 18

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The cheeseburger may be in every fast-food restaurant today but the first to ever serve a burger under the name “The Cheeseburger” was Louis Ballast, owner of Denver’s Humpty Dumpty Drive-In. Ballast acquired the name “The Cheeseburger” on March 5 1935 according to Denverpost.com. National Cheeseburger Day will be Sunday, Sept. 18 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy