Ithaca, NY

whcuradio.com

Cornell Police announce arrest in vehicle theft

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police have arrested and charged someone with the theft of a vehicle from a campus parking lot. The Jeep was reported stolen last Saturday, and police announced Thursday an arrest was made. The unnamed suspect was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property, which are felonies.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Graffiti suspects wanted in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police department needs your help identifying suspects in a graffiti spree. Authorities say they are pursuing several leads. The graffiti has been seen on many homes and businesses around Ithaca. Even an IPD car was targeted. Police have released images of two college-age white males known to officers for previous crimes in the city.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

IPD Requests Help In Identifying 2 Graffiti Suspects

The Ithaca Police Department reports that there have been numerous incidents of graffiti in the city over the previous few weeks. Many businesses and residences have been targeted. An Ithaca Police car was also targeted while the Officer assigned was conducting official duties in the downtown area. The IPD is following numerous leads and is asking for the public’s help. The IPD has provided 3 photographs of 2 perpetrator(s) of criminal mischief in the Collegetown area. These two college-aged white males are known to be involved in criminal mischief and the IPD is asking for help in identifying them. Anyone who can help identify these individuals, or who has witnessed these incidents should contact the IPD using any of the following means:
ITHACA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police

A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

10-year-old child taken to hospital after two-car crash in Clay

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 10-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Clay on Saturday night, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the intersection of Henry Clay Boulevard and Buckley Road around 9:45 p.m.
CLAY, NY
localsyr.com

Lysander home invasion suspect still on the run, deputies say

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that happened Saturday night in the town of Lysander. Sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 9 an unidentified man entered a home in the 9400 block of Oswego Road with a weapon, demanding items from the people inside.
LYSANDER, NY
ithaca.com

Sheriff's Office Revises Account Of CMC Weapons Arrest

The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office has revised their account of the Tuesday, September 13 incident at Cayuga Medical Center during which Java Abdur-Razzaaq, age 40 of Ithaca, was arrested. Sheriff Derek Osborne released a statement: "Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Car crashes into Bath home, police investigating

BATH, N.Y. (WENY)-- A vehicle crashed into a house on Saturday afternoon on Geneva Street in Bath. According to police, at approximately 6:30 pm multiple emergency crews including Bath police, fire, and ambulance departments all responded to the car crash. Sgt Recktenwald with the Village of Bath Police Department said,...
BATH, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Blunt object used to strike man in Bradford County

Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight. The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit. Swelling and bruising could...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Meshoppen man sentenced for March high-speed chase

MESHOPPEN, Pa. (WETM) — A Pa. man has been sentenced for a police chase that took place in March of 2022 in Bradford County. According to the sentencing report, Dustin Johnson, 36, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for two to five years, with fines of $500. The sentencing stems from […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Ithaca’s Waffle Frolic to close

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The owners of Waffle Frolic say they’re closing. In a Facebook post, the owners say the breakfast and brunch spot on the Commons will close October 15th. It first opened in 2010.
ITHACA, NY

