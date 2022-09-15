The Ithaca Police Department reports that there have been numerous incidents of graffiti in the city over the previous few weeks. Many businesses and residences have been targeted. An Ithaca Police car was also targeted while the Officer assigned was conducting official duties in the downtown area. The IPD is following numerous leads and is asking for the public’s help. The IPD has provided 3 photographs of 2 perpetrator(s) of criminal mischief in the Collegetown area. These two college-aged white males are known to be involved in criminal mischief and the IPD is asking for help in identifying them. Anyone who can help identify these individuals, or who has witnessed these incidents should contact the IPD using any of the following means:

ITHACA, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO