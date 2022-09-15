Read full article on original website
Cornell Police announce arrest in vehicle theft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police have arrested and charged someone with the theft of a vehicle from a campus parking lot. The Jeep was reported stolen last Saturday, and police announced Thursday an arrest was made. The unnamed suspect was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property, which are felonies.
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
Graffiti suspects wanted in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police department needs your help identifying suspects in a graffiti spree. Authorities say they are pursuing several leads. The graffiti has been seen on many homes and businesses around Ithaca. Even an IPD car was targeted. Police have released images of two college-age white males known to officers for previous crimes in the city.
IPD Requests Help In Identifying 2 Graffiti Suspects
The Ithaca Police Department reports that there have been numerous incidents of graffiti in the city over the previous few weeks. Many businesses and residences have been targeted. An Ithaca Police car was also targeted while the Officer assigned was conducting official duties in the downtown area. The IPD is following numerous leads and is asking for the public’s help. The IPD has provided 3 photographs of 2 perpetrator(s) of criminal mischief in the Collegetown area. These two college-aged white males are known to be involved in criminal mischief and the IPD is asking for help in identifying them. Anyone who can help identify these individuals, or who has witnessed these incidents should contact the IPD using any of the following means:
Man accused of shooting 3 people in the legs from Syracuse railroad bridge, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested Tuesday and accused of opening fire on a group of people from a railroad bridge in Syracuse, police said. Nahshon Nance, 25, of Syracuse, opened fire at 9:01 p.m. on August 1 on the 1100 block of South Townsend Street, Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in city court.
Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police
A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
10-year-old child taken to hospital after two-car crash in Clay
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 10-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Clay on Saturday night, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the intersection of Henry Clay Boulevard and Buckley Road around 9:45 p.m.
Lysander home invasion suspect still on the run, deputies say
LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that happened Saturday night in the town of Lysander. Sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 9 an unidentified man entered a home in the 9400 block of Oswego Road with a weapon, demanding items from the people inside.
Sheriff's Office Revises Account Of CMC Weapons Arrest
The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office has revised their account of the Tuesday, September 13 incident at Cayuga Medical Center during which Java Abdur-Razzaaq, age 40 of Ithaca, was arrested. Sheriff Derek Osborne released a statement: "Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial...
Car crashes into Bath home, police investigating
BATH, N.Y. (WENY)-- A vehicle crashed into a house on Saturday afternoon on Geneva Street in Bath. According to police, at approximately 6:30 pm multiple emergency crews including Bath police, fire, and ambulance departments all responded to the car crash. Sgt Recktenwald with the Village of Bath Police Department said,...
Elmira man arrested on drug charges after Corning search warrant
An Elmira man has been arrested on felony drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Corning early this morning, according to the Corning Police Department.
10-year-old hospitalized after truck runs red light in Clay, deputies say
Clay, N.Y. — A 10-year-old child was hospitalized after a truck ran a red light and hit an SUV in Clay on Saturday, deputies said. At 9:44 p.m. a white Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling north on Henry Clay Boulevard when it ran a red light, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
9-year-old reported unconscious after 2-vehicle crash in Clay
Clay, N.Y. — A 9-year-old was reported unconscious Saturday night after a crash in the town of Clay, dispatchers said. Emergency crews were sent to Buckley Road and Henry Clay Boulevard at about 9:44 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Moyers Corners Fire Department. Two people were...
Blunt object used to strike man in Bradford County
Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight. The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit. Swelling and bruising could...
Binghamton man sentenced for robbing cab driver
n January of 2022, James B. Lynch, 31 of Binghamton, forcibly stole $80 from a cab driver inside of the driver's cab on Pleasant Avenue in the City of Binghamton.
Traffic alert: Interstate 81 north reopened at Exit 23 in Syracuse
Update 5:52 p.m.: Bystanders talked with, tried to hold onto woman on edge of I-81 overpass, firefighters say. Syracuse, N.Y.— Interstate 81 north at Exit 23 (NY 370, Hiawatha Blvd.) is reopened after police closed it to convince a woman not to jump off an overpass, according to dispatches.
Five-count indictment includes more charges for Karen Eames
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- An Onondaga County grand jury is adding more to a list of charges for Karen Eames who is the woman accused of helping her husband, a deputy for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, steal money from his office. The five-count indictment filed this week has three additional charges: Two Attempted Grand Larceny […]
Police officer in Geneva seriously injured taking domestic violence suspect into custody
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A police officer in Geneva was seriously injured taking a domestic violence suspect into custody. Police say it happened Wednesday on Routes 5 & 20. They only intended to interview Justin Lloyd, but determined they had to take him into custody to protect the victim.
Meshoppen man sentenced for March high-speed chase
MESHOPPEN, Pa. (WETM) — A Pa. man has been sentenced for a police chase that took place in March of 2022 in Bradford County. According to the sentencing report, Dustin Johnson, 36, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for two to five years, with fines of $500. The sentencing stems from […]
Ithaca’s Waffle Frolic to close
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The owners of Waffle Frolic say they’re closing. In a Facebook post, the owners say the breakfast and brunch spot on the Commons will close October 15th. It first opened in 2010.
