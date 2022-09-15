ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MI

Restroom fire sends students home in Mendon

By Jef Rietsma
Sturgis Journal
 6 days ago

MENDON — Authorities are investigating a fire originating from a restroom Wednesday at Mendon Middle/High School.

Mendon Community Schools Superintendent Leasa Griffith-Mathews said the incident was reported at 9:30 a.m. and was confined to a boys’ restroom.

“We immediately got all students safely outside by following our fire drill protocol, and the fire department was dispatched to the school,” Griffith-Mathews said. “Thanks to a couple of quick-moving and thinking staff members, the fire was put out before the fire department arrived, but we still needed them to inspect everything to be sure that there were no lingering sparks or flames.”

Griffith-Mathews did not indicate specifically what was aflame.

Staff and administrators moved all of the building’s 270 students to bleachers at the adjacent football field in order to account for everyone, she said.

After that, the district decided to send the school’s students home. As a result, Griffith-Mathews said, its transportation department rounded up its drivers and started dismissal at 10:40.

“We did our best to get necessary items from lockers and classrooms for them, we also had the capability of feeding the students while they waited outside,” she said.

Griffith-Mathews gave a shout-out to the district’s administrative team, teachers, maintenance and food-service staff “for going the extra mile to be sure our students were safe, fed and had the necessary items from the building.”

She called the situation the epitome of a team effort. In addition, Griffith-Mathews used the opportunity to remind parents how critical it is to complete and return emergency forms issued at the start of the school year.

“This is the only way that we can make sure you receive our School Messenger alerts for any type of emergency,” she noted.

School was scheduled to resume as usual Thursday.

Mendon Elementary was not impacted by the situation and its students adhered to their normal schedule Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Restroom fire sends students home in Mendon

Linus K12#Linus High School#Fire Department#Highschool
POLITICS
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

