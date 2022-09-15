Door County YMCA names former head of the Green Bay Y as interim CEO as it searches for permanent hire

STURGEON BAY - The Door County YMCA named Steve Harty as its interim CEO.

Harty took the post effective Sept. 7. He replaces Heidi Erickson, who served in the position for 20 months and resigned to become branch executive for the YMCA of the Fox Cities site in Greenville.

Harty has worked with the YMCA in a variety of positions over a 38-year career, most recently serving for 20 years as president/CEO of the Greater Green Bay YMCA before retiring in December 2018.

“Steve’s reputation as a great collaborative leader and his ability to create a welcoming culture among staff and members make him the perfect fit for interim leadership for our Y,” Door County YMCA board chair Sally Pfeifer said in a new release.

The board of directors will work with the national organization, YMCA of the USA, to search for a permanent CEO. Pfeifer said the Door County Y anticipates hiring for the position by the end of the year with the new CEO starting on the job in early 2023.

The Door County YMCA has 170 full- and part-time staff serving more than 8,800 members from its sites in Fish Creek and Sturgeon Bay. For more information, visit doorcountyymca.org.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

