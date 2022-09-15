Read full article on original website
Miranda Lambert Shows Off the 'Secret Hideout' Where She Feels Most Creative: WATCH
Miranda Lambert is at the top of her game, and now she's giving fans an exclusive look at the space that sparks most of her inspiration. Located at the Nashville office of her management company, ShopKeeper Management, the intimate "secret hideout" is "where I come hang and write." "This is...
'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95. Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's NYFW Debut in Karl Lagerfeld Show: 'So Proud'
John Travolta is raising a multi-hyphenate. The Golden Globe winner, 68, praised his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta on Friday after she made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking in the Karl Lagerfeld runway show for their Cara Loves Karl capsule collection. "So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week...
Tarek El Moussa Says He's the 'Luckiest Guy in the World' in Sweet Birthday Post for Wife Heather
Tarek El Moussa is celebrating his wife as she takes another trip around the sun!. The Flip or Flop star wished Heather Rae El Moussa a happy 35th birthday Friday by sharing a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram in honor of her special day, writing, "Every day with you feels like the best day."
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Announces He and Wife Aja Volkman Have Split: 'I Am Saddened'
Dan Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman, have called it quits. The Imagine Dragons lead vocalist announced on Twitter Friday that, after splitting in 2018 and openly working to repair their relationship a year later, the pair have separated once more. "I am saddened to say that after many beautiful...
Love Is Blind's Iyanna McNeely Is Ready to Move On, Says Her 'Final Chapter' of the Show is Over
Three episodes of Love is Blind: After the Altar were released on Friday and showed how life after the show was treating some couples from season 2 Iyanna McNeely is giving thanks to the people in her life — and those following her journey online. The Love is Blind star recently announced her separation from husband Jarrette Jones, who she met and married on the show. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay," the joint statement read. "Coming to...
Blake Lively Shows Off Baby Bump to Stave Off Paparazzi in Photos with Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift
Blake Lively shared some sweet candid photos of her pregnancy Saturday on Instagram, while calling out the photographers who have been hounding her for a photo opp since she revealed her baby bump on Thursday. "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Lacy Jumpsuit to Celebrate 35th Birthday
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa revealed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE exclusively in July Heather Rae El Moussa is ringing in 35 in style. On Thursday, the pregnant Selling Sunset realtor was spotted heading out to dinner with loved ones at Craig's in Los Angeles in celebration of her 35th birthday. Heather wore a black lacy, sheer jumpsuit with bell-bottom legs for the night out. Along with husband Tarek El Moussa, Heather posed with her bump on display. In photos from the night shared on her Instagram...
Broadway's Christy Altomare Is Married! How Her Childhood Crush Became Her Husband After Chance Reunion
“We wanted to get married as fast as humanly possible,” says Christy Altomare, who wed Chris Crook Sunday at the Lambertville Station in New Jersey Christy Altomare and Chris Crook have officially tied the knot! The actress, best known originating the role of Anastasia in the Broadway musical of the same name, married her childhood crush Sunday during an intimate ceremony at the Lambertville Station in New Jersey, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. "We wanted to get married as fast as humanly possible," Altomare tells PEOPLE, adding that they chose...
Jaylan Mobley Had 'Discussions' with Leah Messer's Kids' Dads About Family Ahead of Engagement
Jaylan Mobley wanted to make sure that all members of his blended family with Leah Messer were on the same page before he proposed to the Teen Mom star. Before popping the question during the couple's anniversary trip to Costa Rica last month, Mobley told Entertainment Tonight that he had conversations with the fathers of Messer's daughters.
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Asks Angela for $5K to Delete Instagram So Girls Can't DM Him
The twosome have faced lots of hardship as they've worked to maintain their long-distance marriage for two years Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi at odds. In this week's episode, Angela, 56, diverted from her plan to make Michael, 34, feel "extra loved" as he spent his birthday away from her. Instead, her focus was on trying to "fix things" between them. Upon hopping on a video call with Michael, Angela began by wishing him a happy birthday before asking...
90 Day Fiancé's Shaeeda, 37, Gets Prenup Revenge –– Demands Bilal Try for Baby by 40
"If I don't get a baby by 40, he's going to pay," Shaeeda says in this week's episode of Happily Ever After? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Shaeeda has baby fever, but her new husband, Bilal, certainly does not. During this week's episode of the reality show, Shaeeda, 37, couldn't help but get excited when she found the baby section of a store while she was out "decor shopping" with Bilal, 42. "He has kids already, I don't have any kids," she told two store clerks. "She...
Lewis Capaldi Says He Was Kicked Off Tinder Because People 'Think I'm Fake'
"I met my last girlfriend on Tinder," Lewis Capaldi revealed as he opened up about dating in the public eye and his struggles with the apps Lewis Capaldi is getting real about the woes of dating in the spotlight. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, revealed he's been kicked off at least three dating apps as he appeared this week on the Diary of a CEO podcast, where he discussed life, love and fame. "I've just been kicked off Tinder because I think people think I'm fake," Capaldi explained. "So,...
90 Day Fiancé's Kim Tells Usman to 'Go Look for 5,000 Wives' and Searches for Flights After Polygamy Fight
Kim Menzies started looking for flights home after a fight with Usman "Soja Boy" Uman may have ended their relationship Is it over for Kim Menzies and Usman "Soja Boy" Umar? Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? ended on a cliffhanger that could decide their fate. Though Kim, 50, has only just arrived in Nigeria, she may be flying home after a blowout argument with Usman, 32. "If this is not healthy for us, it's better we call it off," Usman said before Kim began...
Paul Reiser Says It's Unclear If He'll Return for Stranger Things Season 5: 'I Literally Don't Know'
The Aliens star told E! News he's as unsure as the audience about the fate of his character, Dr. Owens Will Dr. Owens return to our screens in the final season of Stranger Things? Even Paul Reiser doesn't know the answer. In an interview with E! News, Reiser, 66, said he has no idea if his character will return to Hawkins, Indiana. "The Stranger Things writers' room tweeted out, 'Hey, everybody, send us your thoughts for next season. What would you like to see?' And I wrote in,...
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Struggles with End of 26-Year Marriage to Spiritual Wife Christine Brown
"This feels like a major injustice that's being done to me, and it galls me," Brown said during Sunday's episode of Sister Wives Kody Brown is struggling to come to terms with the end of his 26-year marriage to wife of Christine Brown. During this week's episode of Sister Wives, the TLC reality star, 53, opened up about his frustrations over Christine's decision to end their plural relationship. "This feels like a major injustice that's being done to me, and it galls me," he told cameras. RELATED: Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals the Final...
Sofía Vergara Celebrates Her Son Manolo's 31st Birthday with Family Brunch: 'Feliz Cumpleaños!'
"Every time people compliment me about my son, Manolo, it is very rewarding," Sofía Vergara told PEOPLE in 2016 of her son Manolo, who celebrated his 31st birthday this weekend Sofía Vergara is a proud mom. The Golden Globe nominee, 50, rang in her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara's 31st birthday on Friday with a small family get-together over brunch and some cake, sharing a photo of herself, husband Joe Manganiello and their dog Bubbles at a table with Manolo and friends. "Feliz cumpleaños!!" Vergara captioned the post, on which...
90 Day Fiancé: Honeymooners Jenny and Sumit Vow to Start a 'New Life' After Being Disowned
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Every After? star Jenny revealed in the latest episode what Sumit said that took "the romance out of the honeymoon" 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten are at odds yet again, this time on their honeymoon. During this week's episode of the reality show, 33-year-old Sumit dampened the mood during their long-awaited honeymoon after bringing up his desire for a job. "We finally just arrived at our resort in Rishikesh and it's so beautiful," Jenny, 63, said in...
So You Think You Can Dance Alum Hokuto Konishi Weds Gina Atkinson in Morocco
Hok was celebrated by fellow members of Quest Team, his America's Best Dance Crew winning team Hokuto "Hok" Konishi married Gina Atkinson in a beautiful ceremony in Morocco, according to the Instagram posts of friends who were in attendance. Hok is a movement artist known for his performances on So You Think You Can Dance season 3, as well as being a member of America's Best Dance Crew season 3 winners, Quest Crew. The dancer wed his hair stylist fiancée this weekend. Content creator Bethany Mota was in attendance, as...
