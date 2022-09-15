ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

After a brief hiatus, 'Dr. Gibby' is back with Tennessee Titans | Estes

By Gentry Estes, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Oftentimes these fun, little August stories of longshots making waves in an NFL training camp aren’t meant to linger into September’s regular season.

With inside linebacker Jack Gibbens, though, you felt like his might.

You could tell the Tennessee Titans liked the undrafted free agent from Minnesota (where he’d transferred for one season from Abilene Christian). He’d even earned a flattering nickname from Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Dr. Gibby.

As in, “Dr. Gibby is smart,” Vrabel said during camp. “He’s picked up the defense extremely well. … He just gets everybody lined up. He knows exactly what to do and can help other guys. He’s always around the football, and that’s kind of what we saw last year watching him at Minnesota.”

Given such praise from high places, in addition to a rash of Titans injuries at his position, it wouldn’t have been shocking to see Gibbens sneak onto the 53-man roster. At the very least, it was reasonable to predict that he’d at least be added to the Titans’ practice squad.

Wrong.

For about two weeks.

While the Titans did not initially offer Gibbens a spot on their practice squad, they were fortunate no one else in the NFL did, either. It was “a weird week and a half,” he said. He worked out for the Atlanta Falcons while continuing to await another opportunity that might not arrive. Then, it did.

On Monday, the Titans signed Gibbens to their practice squad. He was back in the locker room before Thursday’s practice, preparing for scout team duty — and wearing Matt Milano’s No. 58 — in advance of Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

“Super excited to be back,” Gibbens said. “It's been kind of a crazy introduction to what this business is like, just how unpredictable it is. … They had told me that there was an opportunity that I might be able to come back at a later date. Just not sure when that would be, and luckily that came pretty quickly, so I didn't out of the routine too fast.”

It’s not far-fetched to think Gibbens could contribute soon. The Titans’ depth at middle linebacker remains a weak spot. Last year’s third-round draft pick Monty Rice has been out since the start of training camp, while this year’s sixth-round pick Chance Campbell hurt his knee and was placed on injured reserve prior to the season opener.

Dylan Cole , who also had been sidelined for much of training camp, ended up playing five defensive snaps in the loss to the New York Giants, including the 2-point play in which Saquon Barkley got past him. Another middle linebacker, Joe Jones, was active and logged 23 snaps on special teams.

And now, Gibbens is back, with another chance to crack the Titans’ rotation and delay a career in accounting or finance that he didn’t have to seriously consider just yet.

“I definitely always wanted to play at this level,” he said. “So I was going to give it a chance, kind of put it all out there and see what happens. I wasn't really sure what my chances would be. Thankfully, Tennessee took a chance on me as an undrafted free agent. …

“I feel like I'm a smart player. I can play very instinctive and then just play really hard. They preach effort and finish here, and I feel like I do that well. I run to the ball, play physically. I'll just try to continue to do that and develop and get better.”

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.

