Meridian, MS

State's second largest accounting firm has merged with Meridian group

By Ross Reily, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Two of the state’s most prominent accounting firms have announced they are merging.

Watkins, Ward and Stafford of West Point and Kemp, Williams, Steverson and Bernard of Meridian have combined.

Watkins Ward and Stafford, founded in West Point in 1949 by John T. Watkins, is the second largest accounting firm in Mississippi. It has offices in Amory, Calhoun City, Columbus, Eupora, Houston, Kosciusko, Louisville, Macon, Okolona, Oxford, Philadelphia, Pontotoc, Ridgeland, Tupelo and West Point.

The partners of Kemp, Williams, Steverson and Bernard have more than 135 years of combined experience. It has served the Meridian area for many years.

Before the transition, the two firms had a professional relationship.

