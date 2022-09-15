Read full article on original website
Bayern Munich fail to score in Bundesliga for first time in 87 games as calls grow for Sadio Mane to be benched
BAYERN MUNICH fired blanks in the Bundesliga for the first time in 87 games as calls for Sadio Mane to be axed grew. Ex-Liverpool striker Mane is goalless for five matches after Saturday's shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg. The German champions last failed to score in the league back in...
