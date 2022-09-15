Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
ISP: man accused of drunk driving with 1-year-old child in car
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana man was arrested Saturday night for alleged reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with his 1-year-old daughter, according to Indiana State Police. An Indiana State Trooper clocked 28-year-old Coleman Sheridan going 90 mph on Interstate 69 just east of Evansville...
POLICE: Wrong-way driver arrested in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they took a woman into custody after she drunkenly swerved into the opposite lane of traffic Saturday night. The Jasper Police Department tells us they pulled over a Jeep Gladiator after they saw it driving on the wrong side of the road. A police report states the driver, 48-year-old […]
Indiana man facing child neglect charges after 9-month-old daughter’s death
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — An Indiana father has been charged with neglect of a dependent causing death after his nine-month-old daughter died Sept. 8. Troopers with the Indiana State Police responded just before 8 a.m. to a call of an unresponsive infant at a Mount Vernon residence, but the child died a short while later at an area hospital, WFIE reported.
EPD: Rollover crash on Columbia likely due to alcohol
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a crash along a busy Evansville street Saturday evening was likely caused by alcohol. Evansville Police Department officers responded to Columbia Street for reports of a four-vehicle accident around 8:14 p.m. Investigators revealed that a driver crashed into multiple vehicles and flipped several times. Dispatch tells us at least one […]
EPD: Man drunkenly called 911 dozens of times
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they arrested a 50-year-old man after he called police numerous times with no emergencies. According to the Evansville Police Department, Scott A. Crooks was well known for calling dispatch while drunk and rambling on. At a certain point, police say they gave Crooks a final warning about calling without […]
wevv.com
Henderson Police asking for help in a weekend shooting investigation
Henderson Police are investigating after a reported shooting Friday night. Authorities say, they were called to First Street for a shots fired investigation. We're told officers on scene located shell casings in the area. Henderson Police say, no injuries or damages have been reported at this time. Anyone with information...
Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
wevv.com
Union County Sheriff's Office investigating pursuit that left one person dead
The Union County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Uniontown, KY, which occurred on September 16, at approximately 1:20 P.M. At 1:10 P.M. Morganfield Police arrived on the scene at United Community Bank in Morganfield, to investigate a possible fraud attempt in the drive-through line, according to law enforcement.
14news.com
EPD: Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Sunday night. Dispatch says it happened along the Llyod Expressway at around 8:20 p.m. According to the Evansville Police Department, the motorcycle was heading westbound at “an extreme” speed....
Unmarked grave search continues at Wesselman Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you were out at Wesselman Park this weekend, you may have noticed some individuals with the Daughters of the American Revolution. Their crew was out at the park this weekend to search for old gravesites. They believe about thirty unmarked graves could be in the area. The group is searching […]
OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that Craig Crawford, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene […]
USCO: Fraud suspect dead after crash
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy. Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off. Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away. We’re […]
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: September 18, 2022
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: September 18, 2022. Hamilton County teen uses birthday to fundraise for …. Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son …. Woman arrested in Bloomington crash that killed man …. Bicyclist dead after Boone Co. EMS respond to crash. Vigil honors slain mother, warns against...
wevv.com
Owensboro man sentenced to decades in prison for trafficking large amounts of meth
An Owensboro man was sentenced to several decades in prison for distributing large amounts of meth in western Kentucky and southern Indiana. The Owensboro Police Department announced Friday that Central Holman of Owensboro had been sentenced to 260 months in federal prison - just over 21.5 years. Holman's sentence is...
Owensboro man sentenced to over 2 years for meth trafficking
WEHT) - An Owensboro man was sentenced to 260 months following a 2019 joint investigation involving the Owensboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit, the DEA Evansville Office, the ATF and other agencies in Indiana.
14news.com
EFD: 4 people taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a crash involving two moving cars and two parked cars on Saturday night. Dispatch says the crash happened near the 800 block of Morton Avenue and East Columbia Street. They say the call originally came...
String of fires addressed by Newburgh Fire Department
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or close to Warrick County, you may have noticed the recent uptick of fires lately. As a response, the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department released a statement Saturday night giving more insight on the incidents and giving thanks where needed. Here’s what they said: “Over the past week, […]
Fox 59
Indy Irish Fest Returns
Hamilton County teen uses birthday to fundraise for …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: September 18, 2022. Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son …. Woman arrested in Bloomington crash that killed man …. Bicyclist dead after Boone Co. EMS respond to crash. Vigil honors slain mother, warns against...
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
