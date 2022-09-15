Read full article on original website
Oneida Indian Nation to launch cannabis operation with retail locations expected late 2023
VERONA, N.Y. — The Oneida Indian Nation announced Monday that it will launch a cannabis operation with the construction of a full-scale, 50,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and production facility expected to begin in October. The facility will be located on Hill Road in Verona. The operation will include retail locations,...
Job fairs coming to CNY in effort to ease labor shortages
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two job fairs are coming to Central New York this week as labor shortages continue to affect New Yorkers. Cumulus Media is holding a job fair at Embassy Suites outside of Destiny USA from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. ASM Global is also holding...
AAA: Regional gas prices all drop below $4 mark
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the city of Syracuse this morning is $3.86, dow 11 cents compared to last week. The New York State average is $3.78, down 11 cents since last Monday. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.68, down 4 cents from one week ago.
Popeyes opening on Monday in Oswego
Syracuse, NY — A Popeyes is opening in Oswego on Monday. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and celebrations begin at 5 p.m. after a ribbon cutting ceremony by Mayor Billy Barlow. “Oswego is such a great community. We have been welcomed with open arms here and are excited...
Oswego hosts 7th annual Porchfest in Montcalm Park
The rain didn’t stop a few thousand Oswego neighbors from attending the 7th annual Porchfest hosted in Montcalm Park. The event has all the basics—food, drinks, and music—but more importantly, it gives local vendors, artists, and musicians a platform to display their talents. In tandem with the...
Veterinary center in CNY to begin closing on weekends due to lack of staff
SYRACUSE N.Y. — There’s a nationwide shortage of veterinary technicians and most of the techs that are still working are currently being overworked and some of them are burnt out, which explains why a popular vet center in Central New York will no longer be open 24/7, at least for the next few months.
Onondaga County holds free car seat inspections on Monday at Cicero Police Department
Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County will be holding free car seat inspections and assistance on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cicero Police Department. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee says inspections will be done by certified child passenger safety technicians. They also use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to teach parents and caregivers how to choose, then properly install the appropriate seat. The model takes into account the child’s age, size, and the vehicle itself.
CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?
SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
Fiona is now a hurricane and forecasted to strengthen over the next several days
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The latest tropical system, Fiona, has now become a hurricane as of Monday in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. Here is the latest advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center as of 8 AM EST MONDAY:. -Maximum sustained wind speed near the center: 90 mph. -Moving NW at 8...
Salvation Army helping fight food insecurity with donation spots outside of the JMA Dome
SYRACUSE N.Y. — It’s a big weekend for Syracuse Football, a real measuring stick game, when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the JMA Wireless Dome at noon on Saturday. But perhaps the bigger story from The Dome is off the field. The Salvation Army is teaming...
Syracuse Fire Department rescues woman hanging from I-81 overpass
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse firefighters rescued a woman who was hanging from the Hiawatha Boulevard overpass over I-81. Fire department personnel were called to the overpass just before 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon, and upon arrival found the woman standing outside the chain-link fence facing the highway below her with traffic moving at normal speed. They also found several bystanders attempting to talk her down and holding onto her.
NYS holding free child car seat checks during Child Passenger Safety Week
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will host free child car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians across the state during Child Passenger Safety Week from Saturday, September 17 to Saturday, September 24, including one in Onondaga County.
That's a wrap! 12th annual Canine Carnival photo gallery
Syracuse, NY — Looking back on some of our favorite moments from the 12th annual Canine Carnival!. With a visit from our good friend and former Chief Meteorologist Wayne Mahar, alongside some new furry friends, this was quite a weekend to remember.
State Police investigating fatal bicycle crash in Jefferson County
Adams, NY — A 28-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle, according to New York State Police. Troopers responded to a call of a bicycle/motor vehicle collisions on Friday afternoon on US Route 11 in the Town of Adams in Jefferson County. Upon arrival troopers say they found 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center dead at the scene.
Sunday will feature warmth, humidity, a few showers and some thundery downpours at times
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Saturday was nothing less than a pleasantly warm, dry and not all that humid type of day. Overnight outside of some extra clouds late and maybe a shower or two east of Lake Ontario by sunrise most locations will remain quiet and comfortable. If you have any plans...
More humidity, rain and thunder for Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday started out dry with some sun and clouds, however by mid to late afternoon as expected some showers and downpours moved through parts of CNY. For the rest of tonight we'll continue to see off and on showers and downpours becoming fewer and fewer overnight. The reason...
Lil Durk, Toosii concert in Syracuse canceled after rapper suffers eye injury
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Rapper Lil Durk has canceled the remainder of his tour, which included a concert at St. Joe’s Amphitheater in Syracuse after he suffered an eye injury during a music festival in late July. Lil Durk and Syracuse native Toosii were scheduled to perform on October...
Toyota HS Athlete of the Week: F-M's Corine Smith
MINOA — Congrats to Fayetteville-Manlius field hockey player Corine Smith on being named our Toyota High School Athlete of the Week!. The senior midfielder scored two goals in a 4-0 win over ESM Wednesday marking a third straight win for the Hornets. This performance follows Smith's hattrick in a 8-0 shutout over Whitesboro last weekend. Watch the story below:
Last-second TD gives SU dramatic win over Purdue
Syracuse, NY — Through the first three quarters of Syracuse football's biggest test of the season so far, a jam-packed JMA wireless dome saw 19 total points put up between two very evenly matched teams. Then the fourth quarter happened, and that same crowd was treated to one heart-stopping...
