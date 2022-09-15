ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Park Services Announces Millions in Funding for 9/11 Memorial

By Alex Falls
 3 days ago
The National Parks Service announced today they are awarding $2.75 million in funding from the 9/11 Memorial Act to the National September 11 Memorial & Memorial Plaza. The memorial square stands at the original location of the World Trade Center towers before their destruction on September 11, 2001 to honor the people who lost their lives in the attack.

The funding will provide critical support needed to allow the museum to run with continued operations, maintenance, and security of the memorial and museum.

The National September 11 Memorial stands at the World Trade Center in New York City. It honors the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The memorial honors the victims killed at the site of the original Twin Towers. Additionally, it honors the people killed in the attacks at the Pentagon and on Flight 93 that crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Plus, the six people killed in the World Trade Center bombing in February 1993.

The names of every victim killed in these attacks are inscribed into bronze panels that stand near memorial pools. It serves as a powerful reminder of the largest loss of life from a foreign attack on American soil. It’s also the single greatest loss of American rescue responders in history.

“The National September 11 Memorial & Memorial Plaza honors the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The 9/11 Memorial Act grant program supports memorials like this museum in its mission to help the public learn about the events of 9/11 and understand its lasting impact in the world today,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams in an official statement.

Stars Pay Their Tributes on the Anniversary of 9/11

The recent 21st anniversary of the tragic attack on America brought out tributes from Americans of all shapes and sizes. Some of our favorite stars used their increased platform to offer special words to everyone remembering those events more than two decades ago. Including Yellowstone star Buck Taylor.

“I’m Buck Taylor. Today is 9/11. Never forget 9/11,” he said. “There’s only two things that protect this country. And that’s our belief in the grace of God and the United States military. God bless our fighting men and women. And God bless the first responders, the police department, the firefighters. And God bless this country.”

Country music star Tim McGraw also offered his thoughts. He tweeted in support of the Americans who put their lives at risk and lost during the aftermath of the tragic attacks.

