FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Click10.com
Fentanyl protest in Washington D.C. included several families from South Florida
WASHINGTON – Several South Florida families joined a large protest in Washington D.C. The protest, which was organized by Lost Voices of Fentanyl, took place outside the White House on Saturday. Those in attendance were there to call attention to the dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Among the...
Click10.com
State official suggests removing Broward superintendent
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The chair of the Florida State Board of Education suggested Thursday that Broward school district Superintendent Vickie Cartwright be removed from her post, saying she “consciously disregarded” Florida law. “I am wondering if this board has the authority to suspend a superintendent in...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Dylan Fernandes
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We first learned of the group of Venezuelan migrant families flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week when Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed his involvement and gave a broadcast exclusive to a conservative cable newscast. In the face of a growing outcry from those who see...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Maria Corina
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There has been outrage in much of South Florida’s sizable Venezuelan community. Also, perhaps, a bit of confusion over why the same governor who condemns socialist dictatorships is now calling the Venezuelan migrants he flew to Martha’s Vineyard illegal aliens. Maria Corina is...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: September 18, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg speaks to Broward School Board member Torey Alston, Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, Venezuelan activist and leader Maria Corina Vegas, and Florida House candidates Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico. The full...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The midterm elections are getting closer and closer. There is a Florida state house race that a recent poll shows is just one point apart, which is essentially tied. District 113, redistricted, now comprises some of Miami-Dade County’s denser neighborhoods in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove,...
Click10.com
Shoplifters had magnet to steal Versace sunglasses in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing charges Monday in Miami-Dade County after police officers accused them of stealing three pairs of Versace sunglasses by removing security tags. Axel Vasquezaros and Nicole Penazuniga are accused of shoplifting the $1,035 designer goods on Sunday at the...
