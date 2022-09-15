ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

State official suggests removing Broward superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The chair of the Florida State Board of Education suggested Thursday that Broward school district Superintendent Vickie Cartwright be removed from her post, saying she “consciously disregarded” Florida law. “I am wondering if this board has the authority to suspend a superintendent in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Dylan Fernandes

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We first learned of the group of Venezuelan migrant families flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week when Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed his involvement and gave a broadcast exclusive to a conservative cable newscast. In the face of a growing outcry from those who see...
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Maria Corina

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There has been outrage in much of South Florida’s sizable Venezuelan community. Also, perhaps, a bit of confusion over why the same governor who condemns socialist dictatorships is now calling the Venezuelan migrants he flew to Martha’s Vineyard illegal aliens. Maria Corina is...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: September 18, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg speaks to Broward School Board member Torey Alston, Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, Venezuelan activist and leader Maria Corina Vegas, and Florida House candidates Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico. The full...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The midterm elections are getting closer and closer. There is a Florida state house race that a recent poll shows is just one point apart, which is essentially tied. District 113, redistricted, now comprises some of Miami-Dade County’s denser neighborhoods in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove,...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy