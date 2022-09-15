Read full article on original website
Update: Power largely restored for thousands after tractor trailer knocks down wires
Update 6:43 p.m.: Power is largely restored for customers in Onondaga and Oswego Counties, according to the National Grid outage map. The map reports 41 people are still without power after a tractor trailer knocked down power lines Saturday afternoon. Original article:. Cicero, N.Y. — Almost 3,000 residents are without...
Bystanders talked with, held onto woman on edge of I-81 overpass, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — As a woman stood near the edge of an overpass on Interstate 81 Saturday, others attempted to talk her down and held onto the woman in distress, a bystander and firefighters said. Multiple 911 callers reported the woman was about to jump from the Hiawatha Boulevard...
Facing irate taxpayers, 2 Central NY towns drop efforts to keep property assessments current
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a big spike in property tax assessments caused an uproar this year, elected officials in two Onondaga County towns have decided not to put their residents through that again next year. The town boards in Lysander and Van Buren voted recently to stop reassessing every...
Grant Blvd. apartment catches fire; people threw rocks to alert person inside, dispatchers said
Syracuse, N.Y. — People outside an Eastwood apartment building Friday threw rocks at windows to get the attention of a person inside as the outside wall of the building burned, according to 911 dispatches. A person passing by the two-story building at 429 Grant Blvd. reported the flames at...
New pavilion makes it easier to canoe, kayak on Onondaga Creek
Onondaga County residents now have easier access to a creek that stretches dozens of miles through the region. Local officials this week debuted a new pavilion and outlook at Syracuse's Meachem Field that grants entry to the once inaccessible Onondaga Creek. Visitors to the waterway, which flows from Tully through downtown before emptying into Onondaga Lake, were previously forced to be creative to access to the creek.
Utica Woman Arrested with BAC Allegedly 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. The New York State Police (NYSP) says a female driver was stopped at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the toll entrance to I-90 in Utica for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.
Long Live the Buffet! Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in Syracuse
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Remember Ponderosa? It was nearly impossible to leave hungry. Famous for their all-you-can-eat salad bar, DIY ice cream station and tough-as-shoeleather steaks, there was arguably no better...
Your New Best Bud; Oneida Indian Nation Now Dab-bling With Cannabis
The Oneida Indian Nation is officially launching a major cannabis operation in Verona. They have gotten the approval to start the construction on a full-scale, 50,000 square-foot cannabis cultivation and production facility. The cannabis will be later sold at retail stores, also owned by the Oneida Indian Nation, but will...
$969,000 home in Skaneateles: See 128 home sales in Onondaga County
128 home sales were recorded this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 5 and Sep. 9. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath colonial in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $969,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
Your Stories Q&A: Why has work come to a halt on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received several calls and emails concerned about construction being halted on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area. Toni Rogers was just one of the viewers who emailed the YS Team to say construction has been at a standstill for about a month. Rogers was curious […]
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
October 2022 Food Sense Orders Due October 14th at Salvation Army
The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order October Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, October 14. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
12 Trainees Take Part In Menter Ambulance EMT Academy
FULTON, NY — Menter Ambulance ushers in a new class of 12 trainees for the sixth EMT Academy held at the Menter Ambulance Training Facility in Fulton, New York, running from September 12, 2022 with a NYS Practical Examination scheduled for November 16, 2022. For two years, Menter Ambulance,...
9-year-old reported unconscious after 2-vehicle crash in Clay
Clay, N.Y. — A 9-year-old was reported unconscious Saturday night after a crash in the town of Clay, dispatchers said. Emergency crews were sent to Buckley Road and Henry Clay Boulevard at about 9:44 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Moyers Corners Fire Department. Two people were...
10-year-old hospitalized after truck runs red light in Clay, deputies say
Clay, N.Y. — A 10-year-old child was hospitalized after a truck ran a red light and hit an SUV in Clay on Saturday, deputies said. At 9:44 p.m. a white Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling north on Henry Clay Boulevard when it ran a red light, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
Someone Bought Ticket Worth $9K at Cliff’s Local Market in Rome
A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week. A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post. Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."
Update: New Hartford Police Debunk Attempted Abduction at School
New Hartford Police says that the report of a man attempting to lure students into the woods at an athletic event was completely made up. Police responded to the Perry Junior High School in New Hartford on Saturday morning after a student from the Mount Markham School District claimed that he became disoriented and lost in the woods after a man dressed in camouflage attempted to abduct him. As a result, authorities and the school district were forced to cancel the cross country event and an intense search for the white male ensued.
Canastota Police Officer Proves To Be A Leader Year After Year
Here's a guy who has been committed to his community and has proven year after year to be a leader. William is a proud Police Officer for the City of Canastota, a role he has had for a long time. Being a first responder is something William takes to heart....
Move Already! Message To Those Turning Left By Aldi’s In New Hartford
If you don't know who we're talking about, this letter's for you. There are not many things in this world that will cause me road rage. I consider myself to be a relatively calm guy when I'm behind the wheel. But this is one thing that REALLY grinds my gears.
