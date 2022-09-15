Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Railroad crossing on Somonauk Road in Hinckley closing for repairs Monday
The railroad crossing on Somonauk Road, just south of Route 30, in Hinckley is closing Monday morning for repairs, according to the Hinckley Police Department. It's going to be closed through Wednesday. The Hinckley Police Department says that people will need to find alternate routes during the closure.
WSPY NEWS
Traffic delays expected in Oswego Saturday
The Oswego Police Department is advising drivers to be ready for some congestion and delay in downtown Oswego due to the Brew at the Bridge event happening from noon and eight Saturday. Delays are mostly expected on Route 34 and surrounding downtown streets. Anyone not attending the event might want to consider taking a different route on Saturday.
WSPY NEWS
Fox Valley Community Services hosting driver through flu clinic
Fox Valley Community Services is hosting a drive through flu shot clinic in Sandwich Tuesday from eleven to two at the Fox Valley Community Center. It's for people age 55 and older. Participants will stay in their vehicles. Fox Valley Community Services is partnering with Jewel/Osco in Yorkville for the clinic.
northbrook.il.us
Upcoming Lane Closure on Skokie Boulevard - September 19-22
Starting Monday, September 19, southbound Skokie Boulevard (between 200 and 300 Skokie Boulevard) will be reduced to one lane for road repairs. This closure will be in place through Thursday, September 22. Please plan your route accordingly.
Three kids brought to hospital after DeKalb crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday. It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, […]
fox32chicago.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Will, Kankakee counties among others
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Grundy, Will, Kendall, LaSalle and Kankakee counties Sunday night. The watch is expected to expire at 4 a.m. Severe thunderstorms are possible overnight — especially along and south of Interstate 88, the National Weather Service said. Damaging winds,...
Freight Train Hits Truck, Blocking Roads in Bloomingdale, Carol Stream
Army Trail Road is closed in both directions in suburban Bloomingdale after a freight train struck a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon. According to Total Traffic, the roadway is closed in both directions between Gary Avenue and 84th Court because of the collision, which occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Officials...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued in Several Chicago-Area Counties
Several Chicago-area counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch as fierce winds and heavy downpours remain possible through Monday morning. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties until 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Damaging winds and large hail are expected...
wjol.com
Deadly Accident On I-55 Shuts Down Highway For Hours
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Interstate 55 that shut down the highway for several hours. The collision happened this morning on I-55 near mile marker 252. Illinois State Police say a car and a semi were heading south when the car rear-ended the truck. The car’s driver, who died at the scene, has been identified as Maurice D. Burkley, of Maywood.
Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline in Highland Park, major crime task force investigating
A major crime task force is investigating after a man's body was found on Lake Michigan's north suburban shoreline, police said.
starvedrock.media
Two Streator residents sought after Saturday shooting
Two Streator residents with a troubled past are being sought again by police. Twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton and 24-year old Timothy Wheaton are wanted for questioning after a shooting in Streator Saturday. The Livingston County Sheriff's release said it happened at 1427 South Cleveland, but gave no other details.
fox32chicago.com
Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after semi hits car in Gurnee
GURNEE, Illinois - A driver was hospitalized after their car collided with a semi in Gurnee on Saturday night. Gurnee police said that a Toyota collided with a semi at Route 41 and Ferndale Street. The driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical...
WGNtv.com
When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?
When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?. Because the season’s first occurrence of fall frost is patchy and scattered and would tend to occur in outlying areas, the National Weather Service does not keep statistics regarding frost but instead uses the season’s first temperature of 32 or lower to define the end of the growing season. Chicago’s “heat island” and its proximity to the warm waters of Lake Michigan delay, by about a month, the average first arrival of freezing temperatures in the core of the city and near the lake. On average, the season’s first freeze occurs about Oct. 3 in the coldest outlying areas, Oct. 13 at O’Hare International Airport, Oct. 24 at Midway Airport and November. 5 downtown. In official records since 1871, Chicago’s first fall freezes range from as early as Sept. 22, 1995, to as late as Nov. 24, 1931.
Fatal I-55 crash shuts down highway for hours in Will County: Illinois State Police
The closure caused a roughly 2-mile backup.
WSPY NEWS
Plano City Council committee looking into food truck licenses
The Plano City Council's Administrative/Health and Safety Committee is working on establishing a license that would be required for food trucks to operate within the city. Alderman Scott Mulliner chairs the committee. He says the current license for mobile businesses is more intensive and expensive than what the city is proposing to require for food trucks.
starvedrock.media
Stopped for Passing School Bus, SV Man Taken in on Two Warrants
A driver allegedly breaking the law with one action faces some trouble for that and additional reasons. Thursday afternoon, 29-year-old Jose Avila of Spring Valley allegedly passed a loading school bus at Shooting Park Road and West Street in Peru. After police pulled him over for that violation, it was discovered that Avila had had two warrants for failing to show up to answer to charges of driving on a suspended license. One warrant was out of La Salle County and the other from Bureau County. He was cited for passing the school bus and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and he was taken in on the warrants. Avila posted bond on both, and was given a new court date in each county.
fox32chicago.com
Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
wjol.com
Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook
On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials
A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon.
starvedrock.media
Teenage Driver Ticketed For Driving Into Two Homes In Mendota
Things that go “bump in the night” late Thursday include a car hitting two Mendota houses. Angi Orozco, living at 201 Fifth Avenue told WLPO...a car veered from the street, hit the porch at 203 Fifth....then, struck the north wall of her house. On the other side of that wall, Orozco was in bed. She later told WLPO she felt the impact:
