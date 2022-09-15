ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

‘Reapers’ land at Iowa Air Guard base for first time

By Calyn Thompson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtcjS_0hwyJQpl00

DES MOINES, Iowa – For more than eight decades, the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines has assisted in war efforts. While the aircraft they fly has changed over the years, their mission has not.

For the first time, members of the 132d Wing got a chance to see in person the remotely piloted aircraft they’re flying overseas. They’re hopeful the training they receive will allow them to help more people here at home.

It’s been almost a decade since the screech of an F-16 was synonymous with the Iowa Air Guard. Now, it’s the hum of this MQ-9 Reaper that’s truly historic for the 132d Wing.

Biden announces deal to avoid rail strike

“The fact that we’re actually seeing them out here on the ramp is really the first time a lot of the people in this base, a lot of people in the community are now able to see what we do,” Lt Col Andrew Stimpson, director of operations for the 124 th Attack Squadron, said.

Stimpson is in charge of the MQ-9 combat mission at the base. Even with no person in the remotely piloted aircraft, he explains there’s still someone at the controls.

“It’s a different mindset,” Stimpson explains, “but largely we still support a lot of the same missions.”
Missions that have had them flying MQ-9s overseas in combat since December of 2015.

“So think of our ability to pick up the MQ-9s and operate essentially anywhere in the world,” Stimpson said, “which will get us closer to the fight, give us longer endurance time, and kind of extend the legs to get a little bit closer to where we need to be.”

2 Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores to close

Airmen and women are training stateside in the “Hawki Fury” exercise this week and next. North Dakota Air National Guard brought its two aircraft, and coordinated with the Iowa Air Guard to operate them out of the Des Moines base.

“Since the F-16s left, we’ve adopted more mission sets at this wing that also answer the nation’s call and our state and state partnerships,” Col Todd Miller, vice commander, said.

Thanks to aircraft that could help with search and rescue missions or even responding to natural disasters.

“Think of tornadoes, derechos, flooding, anything like that where local law enforcement or anybody or just Gov. Reynolds herself they just want to know what the extent of the damage is, where the damage is, and kind of help with efforts to to recover anybody that could could need help,” Stimpson said.

It’s all in an effort to show capabilities and what could be here in Iowa.

“So hopefully this isn’t the last time we’ll ever see them operating here on our ramp,” Stimpson said.

There’s a chance for high school juniors and seniors to see the MQ-9 Reaper in person and explore careers at the Iowa Air National Guard next week. There’s a career day on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Students need to register online in order to get on base.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WHO 13

Jury selection Monday for Doug Jensen in US Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON D.C. — Jury selection for the federal trial of Des Moines’ Doug Jensen is being held Monday. Jensen is charged for his actions in the US Capitol riot on January 6th, 2021. He was captured on video leading a group of rioters through the Capitol while chasing a police officer. Jensen is charged with: […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Democrats express optimism at Polk County Steak Fry

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Steak Fry acts as an unofficial gauge for how Iowa’s Democratic Party is doing every year. This year, political candidates at the Steak Fry have hope that Democrats will perform well in the upcoming midterm elections. Hundreds of likely voters flocked to Water Works Park to hear from […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Water trails project, Val Air Ballroom get Destination Iowa grants

DES MOINES, Iowa – Another round of Destination Iowa grants has been announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds and two Des Moines metro projects will benefit from the funding. A regional water trails network will get $7 million for part of its project in Des Moines. The money is specifically for the Scott Avenue portion of […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
KCAU 9 News

Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon

There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa veterans urged to file claims over toxic chemical exposure

DES MOINES, Iowa – The head of the nation’s Department of Veteran Affairs was in Des Moines Tuesday to encourage veterans to sign up for some of the new benefits available to them. The PACT Act allows veterans to seek treatment if they were exposed to toxic chemicals or burn pits during their service. Secretary […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#Air Base#Air Combat#The Iowa Air Guard#Mq 9
WHO 13

Osceola avoids Amtrak service interruption

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Earlier in the week, it seemed certain that Amtrak would suspend its long-distance rail routes as a freight strike loomed. Instead, the strike was resolved, which means towns along the rails like Osceola can breathe a sigh of relief. Amtrak announced it would restore its service after previously announcing plans to stop […]
OSCEOLA, IA
WHO 13

Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
Yardbarker

Iowa trounces Nevada in game marred by weather

Freshman Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-high 103 yards with two touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 27-0 win over visiting Nevada in a game that extended into Sunday morning at Iowa City, Iowa, because of three weather delays. The game ended at 1:40 a.m. local time. The contest was...
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
iheart.com

Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines

(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

How to help Iowa students push past pre-pandemic math scores

DES MOINES, Iowa — State-wide test results for Iowa have shown that students are still behind pre-pandemic levels in math. Many parents are worried about how they can help their children catch back up. Megan Schmelzer, the founder of the Little White School House a tutoring company in Ankeny, said that part of the reason […]
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Warren County Creek Name Changed by US Department of Interior

Two local creeks have undergone a name change as announced by the US Department of Interior earlier this month, West Creek in Clarke and Warren County, and Red Rock Creek in Jasper County, both formerly known as Squaw Creek. The renaming was part of a project from the Derogatory Geographic...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Waukee schools adding vape detectors, following West Des Moines’ lead

WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee Community School District plans to add vape detectors to some of the bathrooms in its high schools sometime this school year. That makes them the second school district in the metro to add vape detectors, the first is Valley High School in West Des Moines. David Maxwell, Valley’s principal, said […]
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy