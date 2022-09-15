Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight
BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.
Missing Lake Worth Beach man located safe
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a missing and possibly endangered man who was last seen Friday has been located safe.
Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest
Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
Belle Glade stabbing results in a death
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating a stabbing that led to a death on Friday. At around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a stabbing at the 1200 block of NW 16th Street in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office reports, that...
Missing 3-year-old Florida boy found
A Florida Missing Child Alert was canceled Monday for a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale.
850wftl.com
Local firefighter and paramedic missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, FL- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who has not been seen or heard from in over two days. 27-year-old Giovanni Hart who is a lieutenant with the Delray Beach Fire Rescue was reported missing on Tuesday night.
cw34.com
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
Boynton man, 68, killed in two-car crash at city intersection
BOYNTON BEACH — A 68-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-car collision at a city intersection, police said Saturday. Jorge M. Castro of Boynton Beach was traveling west on Woolbright Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue at 4:35 p.m. Friday when he turned left onto Wingfoot Drive and into the path of an oncoming car, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.
WPBF News 25
Fort Pierce Utility Assistance Program hits capacity within hours of applications opening
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the program before it hit capacity. The Fort Pierce Utility Assistance Program hit maximum capacity within hours of it opening for applications Monday morning. The city of Fort Pierce offered a one-time check to residents who need help paying their...
850wftl.com
2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
Man fatally stabbed in Belle Glade
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal stabbing in Belle Glade.
Florida man, 20, dies while snorkeling in the Keys
A Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
cbs12.com
Red Cross helps West Palm Beach family after apartment fire
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The American Red Cross assisted in helping a family from West Palm Beach on Sunday after an apartment fire suddenly left them in a difficult situation. The Disaster Action Team from the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter said they responded to an...
WPBF News 25
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Update: As of 4:43 p.m. the gas leak has been fixed. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened...
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A hit-and-run driver struck and critically injured a 65-year-old woman Sunday morning as she attempted to walk across a Lake Worth Beach intersection, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. The pedestrian, identified as Stacey Abo of Lake Worth Beach, was struck by the...
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
20-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Losing Consciousness While Snorkeling
A 20-year-old Florida man has died after losing consciousness in the water while snorkeling on Friday. According to deputies, Harry Jeanniton, 20, of Boynton Beach, Florida died Friday after losing consciousness in the water while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada.
Boynton Beach man dies in crash after turning into path of another vehicle
A Boynton Beach man died in a crash Friday afternoon in Boynton Beach after turning into the path of another vehicle.
cbs12.com
Fort Pierce hit-and-run driver found after sideswiping bicyclist, fleeing scene
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce. Fort Pierce Police responded to the 700 block of Virginia Ave. around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a traffic crash involving a car versus a bicyclist. Once on scene,...
