who13.com
Savory shiitake steak risotto
The perfect steak is the star of any meal, but Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank makes sure you can’t ignore two special additions on the plate. He shows the new menu item called Shiitake Steak Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona,...
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this...
