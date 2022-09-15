ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Luke Combs Announced as Guest Picker on ‘College GameDay’ at App State

By Blake Ells
 3 days ago
Luke Combs is going back to Boone, North Carolina. His Appalachian State Mountaineers host the Troy Trojans on Saturday, and College GameDay is in town. They’ve asked Luke to join them as their guest picker, and he’ll oblige. It’s going to make it a long weekend for Luke. Check out the announcement below.

“We’re hyped for this one. North Carolina native Luke Combs is our guest picker at App State!” ESPN’s College GameDay announced on Thursday morning.

Here’s the thing. Luke Combs will be in the middle of a two-date run in Green Bay, Wisc. He has shows there on Friday and Saturday. So he’s going to have to either leave immediately after Friday’s show and hope he can get a little sleep before doing the picking, or he’s going to have to get up pretty early for that flight. Then he’s going to have to fly right back. That’s quite a couple of days.

But Luke Combs is the most notable Appalachian State fan right now. And it’s good to see College GameDay getting back to their roots. The popular Saturday morning college football kickoff show began on campuses with all of the fanfare and revelry and it escalated into an event that was held in parking lots of domed stadiums. The guest pickers became people that just had something to promote.

Luke Combs is an Appalachian State man. And Appalachian State is a beautiful college campus. He doesn’t have anything he has to promote and he’s busting it just to get there and support his school. This feels like what College GameDay was always about. Maybe we’ll see more of it as the season rolls on.

Luke Combs in the ‘Middle of Somewhere’

The Green Bay dates on Friday and Saturday are at the Resch Center. They’re part of his ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour, which kicked off on Labor Day weekend. For this tour, he’s playing two dates on most stops along the way. It’s mostly sheds and arenas on this go, and he left out a glaring chunk of cities across North America.

But he added an entire stadium tour to fix that. After he wraps this trek with two dates at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on December 9 & 10, he’ll take a few months off before hitting stadiums across the world. He starts at AT&T Center in Arlington, Tex. on March 25. Luke Combs will take Riley Green out on the stadium tour with him for the North American leg. They’ll come to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on April 15. After a North American run, he’ll head to Australia and later to Europe. Check out all of the dates on Luke Combs’s current tour and look ahead to the stadium tour at his website.

