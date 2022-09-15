This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1:. Sept. 25: Newswoman Barbara Walters is 93. Singer Ian Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 89. Polka band leader Jimmy Sturr is 81. Actor Josh Taylor (“Days of Our Lives,” “Valerie’s Family”) is 79. Actor Robert Walden (“Lou Grant”) is 79. Actor Michael Douglas is 78. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 75. Actor Mimi Kennedy (“Dharma and Greg”) is 74. Actor Anson Williams (“Happy Days”) is 73. Actor Mark Hamill is 71. Actor Colin Friels is 70. Actor Michael Madsen is 64. Actor Heather Locklear is 61. Actor Aida Turturro (“The Sopranos”) is 60. Actor Tate Donovan (“The O.C.”) is 59. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith (“Unsolved Mysteries”) is 59. Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy (“Orphan Black,” ″The Tudors”) is 58. Actor Jason Flemyng (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” ″The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”) is 56. Actor-singer Will Smith is 54. Actor Hal Sparks (“Queer as Folk”) is 53. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 53. Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (“I Know What You Did Last Summer”) is 49. Actor Clea DuVall (“Heroes”) is 45. Actor Robbie Jones (“One Tree Hill”) is 45. Actor Joel David Moore (“Avatar”) is 45. Actor Chris Owen (“American Pie” films) is 42. Rapper T.I. is 41. Actor Lee Norris (“One Tree Hill”) is 41. Actor-rapper Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) (“Atlanta,” ″Community”) is 39. Actor Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley,” ″The Office”) is 38. Actor Jordan Gavaris (“Orphan Black”) is 33. Actor Emmy Clarke (“Monk”) is 31.

