Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
The queen was a great-grandmother of 12 at the time of her death.
The August sun knows no bounds one sweltering afternoon in Las Vegas as it beats down over the slick, steaming asphalt roads of the Strip. At 6 p.m., it’s still a merciless 102 degrees outside, and there’s little hope that nightfall will cool down the neon-lit city. Yet outside of T-Mobile Arena, fans of reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee have started to line up to see him three hours before he’s due onstage. They wait patiently, braving airless temperatures and blistering dryness, their enthusiasm stronger than the heat.
There may be no better film from the past year that offers as much inspiration for Halloween costumes than “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” the genre-bending dark comedy that sees Michelle Yeoh interact with dozens of different parallel universe versions of herself in order to prevent worldly destruction. Throughout its 139 minute runtime, viewers are introduced to Yeoh’s Evelyn as a Hong Kong movie star, opera singer, maid, teppanyaki-style chef.
Maya Hawke agrees with co-star Millie Bobby Brown about “Stranger Things” having way too many characters. Hawke, who joined the Netflix hit series in its third season as Robin, was taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair when she was asked if fan favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) deserved to die at the end of “Stranger Things 4.”
On his Instagram Stories, and in conversation with DJ Akademiks, Lanez denied involvement in the alleged altercation.
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, confirmed that she’s a big fan of her and husband Travis Barker‘s couple nickname. “I love the name ‘Kravis’. I think it’s so funny,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum told E! News on September 13. ‘Kravis’ is how fans refer to the power couple, who got married in May 2022 after dating for over a year and a half.
“From Saturday Night to Sunday Night: My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears and Touchdowns in TV,” by Dick Ebersol (Simon & Schuster) Anyone who’s followed the TV industry since broadcasts went color will know the name Dick Ebersol. And while those insiders and diehards are the most likely audience of this memoir, it’s a fun read for anyone who’s curious about the stories behind some of the biggest shows on television in the last half a century. Turns out Duncan Dickie Ebersol, born 1947 in Torrington, Connecticut, had a hand in a lot of them.
Jimmy Kimmel recently faced backlash for lying on the stage during Quinta Bronson's acceptance speech at the Emmys. He later apologized, but it's not the first time a late-night host has been called out over awkward or controversial jokes.
The Laurel Canyon songwriting circles of the Sixties and Seventies may be a thing of the past, but Los Angeles remains as connected as ever to its musical roots, with homegrown artists like Billie Eilish, Haim, and Kendrick Lamar carrying the torch for smart, poignant, and progressive music that crosses genres as easily as it crosses county lines.
Beginning today, Cartoon Forum, the annual European pitching and co-production event for animated TV projects, is a mirror of the times we live in, according to its general director, Annick Maes. “This year’s Cartoon Forum will incorporate the transformations we are going through in one form or another,” she told...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1:. Sept. 25: Newswoman Barbara Walters is 93. Singer Ian Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 89. Polka band leader Jimmy Sturr is 81. Actor Josh Taylor (“Days of Our Lives,” “Valerie’s Family”) is 79. Actor Robert Walden (“Lou Grant”) is 79. Actor Michael Douglas is 78. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 75. Actor Mimi Kennedy (“Dharma and Greg”) is 74. Actor Anson Williams (“Happy Days”) is 73. Actor Mark Hamill is 71. Actor Colin Friels is 70. Actor Michael Madsen is 64. Actor Heather Locklear is 61. Actor Aida Turturro (“The Sopranos”) is 60. Actor Tate Donovan (“The O.C.”) is 59. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith (“Unsolved Mysteries”) is 59. Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy (“Orphan Black,” ″The Tudors”) is 58. Actor Jason Flemyng (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” ″The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”) is 56. Actor-singer Will Smith is 54. Actor Hal Sparks (“Queer as Folk”) is 53. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 53. Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (“I Know What You Did Last Summer”) is 49. Actor Clea DuVall (“Heroes”) is 45. Actor Robbie Jones (“One Tree Hill”) is 45. Actor Joel David Moore (“Avatar”) is 45. Actor Chris Owen (“American Pie” films) is 42. Rapper T.I. is 41. Actor Lee Norris (“One Tree Hill”) is 41. Actor-rapper Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) (“Atlanta,” ″Community”) is 39. Actor Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley,” ″The Office”) is 38. Actor Jordan Gavaris (“Orphan Black”) is 33. Actor Emmy Clarke (“Monk”) is 31.
