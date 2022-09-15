ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Case dismissed in Cinco de Mayo shooting that left five injured in Sunnyside

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6Y1G_0hwyIZk500
Authorities continue to investigate a shooting at the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Sunnyside that sent at least one person to the hospital and shut down events for the rest of the evening.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Much to the dismay of Yakima County prosecutors and the Sunnyside Police Department, the state dismissed State v Angel Damien Mendoza, the case against the prime suspect in a shooting that left five people injured at a Cinco de Mayo celebration in May 2022.

As announced by Yakima County Prosecutor Joseph Brusic, the dismissal was finalized on Sept. 14, 2022 without prejudice because a key witness was unwilling to participate in the trial.

State officials previously obtained a material witness bench warrant to ensure the witness would come forward. By this point, the young male witness had already relocated to California with his family. Although a national warrant was obtained on Sept. 2, he was unable to be extradited back to Washington due to a legal conflict with the state.

“California law requires all extradition-type hearings to take place before apprehension of the material witness,” Brusic explained. “Working within this procedure, it became clear we were not going to be able to obtain this critical witness in time for trial. Without this witness, the State would not be able to prove this very important case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The incident took place at a Cinco de Mayo festival in Sunnyside on May 6, 2022. A shooting broke out in a crowd of 50 people, leaving five people including several children injured by gunfire. They were all rushed to area hospitals for emergency treatment and were eventually released.

Following an investigation, a juvenile male named Angel Damian Mendoza was charged with five counts of First-Degree Assault. However, Sunnyside investigators struggled to find any witnesses who were willing to provide substantial information. Evidence was scarce, putting the investigation at risk from early on.

“This is truly unfortunate. The Sunnyside Police Department is extremely frustrated, as is the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office, with this development,” Brusic said. “The city of Sunnyside, as well as Yakima County, must obtain justice in this terrible shooting.”

Brusic went on to state that his group will seek further evidence and substantial eyewitnesses to prosecute the case in the future.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 8

Mary Campos
3d ago

THAT'S RIDICULOUS, HOW IN THE HELL IS THIS SOO REAL,so another worthless TUFF GUY ON THE STREET AGAIN, WHEN IT HAPPENED WAS HE CRYING MOMMY AND THE NEWS SAID THAT THE MOM PICKED UP HER BABY AT SAFEWAY!!!!

Reply
8
b b
3d ago

maybe they will be able to convict him the next time he carelessly injures innocent people.

Reply
8
Related
Big Country News

Central Washington priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend

A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
Sunnyside, WA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima Herald Republic

South Third Street homicide memorial

Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide. Yakima police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide Thursday night on South Third Street. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cinco De Mayo#Extradition#Police#Violent Crime#State
Big Country News

2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide

Yakima police have released two suspects in the shooting death of a man Thursday outside a South Third Street bar. YPD Lt. Chad Janis said evidence gathered so far in the case suggested the shooting was an act of self-defense, but police are continuing to investigate. Janis said police are...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County Superior Court keeps video appearances for jail inmates

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Yakima County Superior Court took steps to help slow its spread through social distancing. While most of those precautions have ended — limiting those attending trials to just the involved parties, jurors and court staff, installing plexiglass barriers in front of the court bench and the clerk’s desks — one measure remains: Video appearances for defendants who are in custody while awaiting trial or sentencing.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Sunnyside business owner faces 12 felony charges over sale of tainted fruit juice

YAKIMA, Wash. — An 80-year-old business owner from Sunnyside has been indicted on 12 charges related to sale and distribution of unsafe, mislabled and tainted fruit juice products between October 2012 and June 2019. According to the announcement from Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Mary Ann Bliesner faces felonies for fraud, conspiracy, false statements...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
97 Rock

Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Woman, “Angel”…

Pasco Police are asking for your assistance to identify the woman in the photos. Obviously, due to her arm artwork, law enforcement is referring to the woman as, "Angel." The woman is wanted for allegedly removing a mailbox from a home near 11th and Shoshone in Pasco. The incident took place Friday, September 9th.
PASCO, WA
Chronicle

Federal Agents, Yakima Police Seize Guns, Drugs in Raids Targeting Drug Cartel

Federal investigators and Yakima police seized firearms and drugs in a series of raids earlier this month targeting a drug cartel. Detectives from Homeland Security Investigations, agents from U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Yakima police executed two federal search warrants Sept. 9, seizing 27 high-powered rifles, two shotguns and nine handguns, according to a YPD news release.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy