Des Moines, IA

iheart.com

Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines

(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

A popular Des Moines grocery store has officially closed

DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines grocery store is closed for good. The Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road closed its doors on Sunday. The company said the location is no longer viable and the lease was expiring. Customers told KCCI they're sad to see the store...
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge

It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Savory shiitake steak risotto

The perfect steak is the star of any meal, but Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank makes sure you can’t ignore two special additions on the plate. He shows the new menu item called Shiitake Steak Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona,...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Mark Minnihan, 61, Ames

Services for Mark Minnihan, age 61, of Ames, will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 in Ames. The family will greet friends beginning at 9:30am Monday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 2900 Hoover Avenue, Ames, IA, with the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30am Monday. Private family interment will take...
KCCI.com

Hope Ministries breaks ground on new campus in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hope Ministries broke ground on a new campus on Des Moines' east side on Thursday. The location near the intersection of Hubbell and East Douglas Avenues will have space for 100 women and children. Donors helped turn the first shovel of dirt on the more...
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon

There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man threatens to stab woman in motel

A West Des Moines man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife in a West Des Moines motel. Kenneth Lee Walker, 56, of 7655 Office Plaza Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday

Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
MARION COUNTY, IA
Yardbarker

Iowa trounces Nevada in game marred by weather

Freshman Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-high 103 yards with two touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 27-0 win over visiting Nevada in a game that extended into Sunday morning at Iowa City, Iowa, because of three weather delays. The game ended at 1:40 a.m. local time. The contest was...
AMES, IA
1520 The Ticket

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Man Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Columbus Plum Lewis the Third will have to serve a minimum of 21 years before he would be eligible for parole. The 52-year-old Lewis admitted he shot Darrell Merriwether to death last year. He left the scene after the shooting but witnesses told police about his involvement and he was arrested two days later. Lewis told the court he never intended to kill the victim. He apologized to Merriwether’s family.
DES MOINES, IA

