Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines
(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
Des Moines restaurant welcomes new team member Rosie the robot
DES MOINES, Iowa — A restaurant in the East Village has expanded their team with a new worker – Rosie the robot. Barrel House opened their Court Ave. location in August and about two weeks ago they welcomed Rosie to their team. Sydney, a server at Barrel House, said Rosie has been a helpful new […]
KCCI.com
A popular Des Moines grocery store has officially closed
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines grocery store is closed for good. The Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road closed its doors on Sunday. The company said the location is no longer viable and the lease was expiring. Customers told KCCI they're sad to see the store...
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
who13.com
Savory shiitake steak risotto
The perfect steak is the star of any meal, but Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank makes sure you can’t ignore two special additions on the plate. He shows the new menu item called Shiitake Steak Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona,...
Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Mark Minnihan, 61, Ames
Services for Mark Minnihan, age 61, of Ames, will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 in Ames. The family will greet friends beginning at 9:30am Monday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 2900 Hoover Avenue, Ames, IA, with the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30am Monday. Private family interment will take...
KCCI.com
Hope Ministries breaks ground on new campus in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hope Ministries broke ground on a new campus on Des Moines' east side on Thursday. The location near the intersection of Hubbell and East Douglas Avenues will have space for 100 women and children. Donors helped turn the first shovel of dirt on the more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
983vibe.com
The Death Chair of Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa [VIDEO]
Halloween is just around the corner. That said, in Marshalltown, Iowa sits an old cursed chair that is said to cause death or bad luck to anyone foolish enough to sit in it. Take the challenge if you dare…
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man threatens to stab woman in motel
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife in a West Des Moines motel. Kenneth Lee Walker, 56, of 7655 Office Plaza Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
Yardbarker
Iowa trounces Nevada in game marred by weather
Freshman Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-high 103 yards with two touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 27-0 win over visiting Nevada in a game that extended into Sunday morning at Iowa City, Iowa, because of three weather delays. The game ended at 1:40 a.m. local time. The contest was...
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
DMPD: Weather conditions, excessive speed led to fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — A male motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said in a press release. DMPD officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on the 1400 block of E. MLK Jr. Parkway at around 10:26 a.m. Saturday.
Des Moines Man Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Columbus Plum Lewis the Third will have to serve a minimum of 21 years before he would be eligible for parole. The 52-year-old Lewis admitted he shot Darrell Merriwether to death last year. He left the scene after the shooting but witnesses told police about his involvement and he was arrested two days later. Lewis told the court he never intended to kill the victim. He apologized to Merriwether’s family.
Comments / 0