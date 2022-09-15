Judge denies Stefanowski's motion to remove Independent Party from November ballot

Read full article on original website
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
thecentersquare.com
Begich, Palin stay on Alaska's ballot for November
(The Center Square) - Monday was the last day for candidates to withdraw from Alaska's November election and Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin are staying in the race for the state's sole congressional seat. Palin criticized Begich decision to stay in the race, saying he split the Republican vote...
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters have election deniers on ballot for positions that oversee elections
A majority of voters will have a candidate running for statewide office who has rejected the results of the 2020 election, raising concerns that so-called “election deniers” may be elevated to positions that administer and certify elections nationwide. More than 40 election-denier candidates across 27 states have advanced...
Voters in 27 states have election deniers on their ballots who could determine 2024 results, report finds
As primary races come to a close heading into November’s general elections, Americans in at least 27 states will see candidates on their ballots who have denied the outcome of the 2020 presidential race, according to a new report. At least 43 candidates for statewide offices that oversee election...
Washington Examiner
Delaware judge rules vote-by-mail law unconstitutional, cannot be used in November
A Delaware judge ruled that a law making vote-by-mail a permanent election fixture in the state is unconstitutional. In June, Delaware’s legislature passed SB 320 , providing registered voters the ability to request a mail-in ballot ahead of an election without the need for an excuse. Democratic Gov. John Carney signed it into law on July 22.
AOC cruises to renomination uncontested after other ‘Squad’ members faced primaries
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) easily won renomination to Congress on Tuesday in an uncontested Democratic primary after some other progressive lawmakers faced primary challengers in other districts.
Arizona's Latino voters and political independents could spell midterm defeats for MAGA candidates
Two years after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump’s resentment over losing continues to energize his supporters in Arizona. That resentment played out during the Aug. 13, 2022, Republican primaries that saw Trump-endorsed candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and state attorney general sweep the GOP ticket. While each of the candidates made Trump’s false claims that he won the presidential contest a central part of their campaigns, it’s unclear whether that message will resonate among Arizona’s increasingly diverse registered voters in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Trump-endorsed Blake Masters beat his Republican challengers and...
House Incumbents Being Ousted at Record Rates; It's Worse for Republicans
Newly drawn district lines have played a role in why Republican incumbents are losing, but the biggest factor might be Donald Trump.
Lame-duck Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says allowing a state legislature to overturn a presidential election is 'fascist' and 'hogwash'
Rusty Bowers calls state legislatures overturning elections "fascist" and "hogwash." "That the legislature could nullify your election, that's not conservative. That's fascist," Bowers told the Guardian. The outgoing Arizona House Speaker stood up to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says state legislatures giving...
AOL Corp
Will Republicans flip the House in midterm elections? These 12 races will tell the story.
Control of the House of Representatives is on the ballot in November and, with it, the ability for President Joe Biden to achieve much of his remaining political agenda. Democrats currently control the House and Senate, but historical trends and numerous polls suggest that Republicans will flip at least the House in November.
Ocasio-Cortez calls out GOP lawmaker for 'disrespect' shown to environmental lawyer in heated exchange
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday condemned Republican Rep. Clay Higgins' treatment of an environmental lawyer during a congressional hearing on the climate crisis.
Should you vote early in the 2022 midterm elections? 3 essential reads
As political campaigning for the midterm elections is ramping up, millions of voters are considering how they should cast their ballots on Nov. 8, 2022. In addition to the traditional way of voting at their local precinct on Election Day, many have the option to vote earlier by mail. With the exception of Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi and New Hampshire, early voting is allowed in 46 states and is offered in different forms such as drop boxes, mail or early voting in person. It’s important to check with your state’s election office, because different states have different deadlines and options available. In...
Democrats Gaining Ground In Race For The House: Polls, Experts
Democrats are closing the gap in the heated race to control the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections, according to recent surveys and political analysts. Though Republicans are generally still expected to take a majority in the House — for now — the races are growing tighter.
Voters split on which party should control Congress: poll
Voters are equally split on which party they believe should control Congress after the November midterm elections, according to a new NBC News poll released Sunday. The survey found that 46 percent of registered voters want Republicans in charge of the House and Senate with the same percentage of those polled saying they want Democrats to control both chambers.
BBC
New Hampshire primary race too close to call as Don Bolduc holds narrow lead
A New Hampshire primary election that Republicans hope could be their path to winning back control of the US Senate remains too close to call, as members of the party race to head off the frontrunner. The 11 candidates on Tuesday's ballot were vying for the chance to challenge Democratic...
President Biden used taxpayer-funded jet, motorcades to vote in person rather than casting absentee ballot
President Biden employed Air Force One, two motorcades and local police protection to travel from Washington, D.C., to Delaware just to vote Tuesday. While presidents typically file absentee ballots to avoid the cost of traveling to their home states, Biden made the trip to vote in person, telling reporters Tuesday that he was boarding Air Force One simply "to vote."
President Joe Biden flies to Delaware to vote in state's primary election
WILMINGTON, Del. (CNN) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One around 6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday evening for a roughly 30-minute flight to their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, landing with a little over an hour to spare before polls closed in the Delaware primary. Asked...
Are Republican voters trying to lose?
As the primary season comes to an end, one thing is clear — Republican voters didn’t care about who party leaders said would win elections this November. From Arizona to New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania to Ohio, only two things seemed to matter to Republican primary voters: who former President Donald Trump endorsed, and who came out swinging the hardest at the establishment.
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Two backed by Trump win in New Hampshire
(The Center Square) – Far-right conservative Republican Don Bolduc squeaked out a win in New Hampshire's U.S. Senate primary on Tuesday, setting the stage for a November match-up against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general who has backed former Republican President Donald Trump's...
Republicans Won’t Challenge Court Decision Blocking Anti-Police Recording Law
Introduced earlier this year by a former police officer, HB 2319 prohibits individuals from recording police within eight feet. While the law contained a few exceptions, the ACLU of Arizona and media organizations maintained it was unconstitutional. The post Republicans Won’t Challenge Court Decision Blocking Anti-Police Recording Law appeared first on NewsOne.
