Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday.

The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25.

Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors can attend anytime within the time slot selected. Those who choose the 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. slot are asked to come before 8:30 p.m.

The drive-thru takes anywhere from 20 minutes to more than one hour depending on how many cars show up at any time.

To purchase tickets, click here . Tickets are $45 per vehicle on weekdays for cars with one to seven passengers, and $75 for cars with eight to 14 passengers.

On the weekends, tickets are $55 for cars with one to seven passengers and $85 for cars with eight to 14 passengers.



